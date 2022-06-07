ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Matthew McConaughey delivers emotional speech at White House about Uvalde school shooting: 'Can both sides rise above?'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDXB7_0g3OTAai00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfkXo_0g3OTAai00
After meeting with President Joe Biden, Actor Matthew McConaughey talks to reporters during the daily news conference at the White House on June 7, 2022.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Matthew McConaughey met with Biden and gave a speech at the White House press briefing on Tuesday.
  • The actor is pushing leaders to take action on gun violence after the school shooting in his hometown, Uvalde.
  • McConaughey visited with the families of the victims and honored them in his remarks.

Actor Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden and delivered an emotional speech about the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

"Can both sides rise above? Can both sides see beyond the political problem at hand, and admit that we have a life preservation problem on our hands?" McConaughey said. "We've got a chance right now to reach for, and to grasp, a higher ground, above our political affiliations."

McConaughey, a Uvalde native, has been in the nation's capital this week with his wife, Camila Alves, meeting with congressional leaders and urging them to take action on gun violence.

"We need responsible gun ownership. We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21," he said. "We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them."

"These are reasonable, practical, tactical regulations to our nation, states, communities and homes," he continued. "Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals. These regulations are not a step back, they're a step forward for a civil society and the Second Amendment."

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 students and two teachers dead. During his speech, McConaughey said he met with the families of the victims in the wake of the attack and grew visibly emotional as he honored the lives lost.

"Her dream was to go to art school in Paris, and one day share her art with the world," McConaughey said, later holding up a self-portrait illustration of Alithia Ramirez, a 10-year-old who was killed in the shooting.

Her parents, Ryan and Jessica Ramirez, shared the art piece with McConaughey and told him that "showing someone else Alithia's art would in some way keep her alive."

Another victim of the shooting, 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez, wanted to be a marine biologist and was already in touch with Texas A&M University Corpus Christi for her "future enrollment," McConaughey said.

"Maite wore green high-top Converse with a heart she had hand drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature," McConaughey said, as his wife, who was seated in the briefing room, held up the victim's shoes.

"These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting," he continued, pounding his fist on the podium.

At another point, McConaughey alluded to Americans' widespread support for more gun-safety laws. Public polling shows that a majority of voters favor stricter gun legislation.

"As divided as our country is, this gun responsibility issue is one that we agree on more than we don't. It really is. But this should be a non-partisan issue," McConaughey said.

Some of the actions that McConaughey called for are currently under discussion between Republican and Democratic lawmakers — part of a new momentum on Capitol Hill to tackle gun violence in response to the latest string of shootings across the nation. For years, Congress has failed to reach consensus to address the crisis.

"We need to recognize that this time, it seems that something is different. There's a sense that perhaps there's a viable path forward," McConaughey said at the start of his remarks.

The Oscar-winning actor also made national headlines early last year when he expressed an interest in running for governor of Texas. He announced last fall that he wouldn't enter the race.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder," McConaughey said in a video on Twitter. "It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 134

CubanAmericanPatriot1963
3d ago

Gun violence…due to criminals. Not guns. 2nd Amendment is clear. Citizens can own and bear arms without government interference. Law abiding citizens are not criminals. Don’t like 2nd Amendment? Try to change it. Good luck.

Reply(4)
22
jody
3d ago

He’s an actor and this administration thinks they are in the west wing….they hired a tv producer for the 1/6 hearings for Pete sake.

Reply(33)
27
Arlene Frances Gautier
3d ago

why do actors and actresses always come out of the woodwork to make their $0.10 speech and get an additional 15 minutes of fame. they need to go back to the hole they crawled out of

Reply(5)
10
Related
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

‘We Need to Make the Lost Lives Matter’: Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Responsibility — Not Control — in Open Letter

Two weeks ago, Matthew McConaughey published a lengthy statement on social media following the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. In a state of frustration, the actor spoke of tragedy and community values without delving deeper into the conversation of gun control legislation and second amendment rights — in fact, he didn’t mention guns at all. Now, in an open letter penned for the Austin American-Statesman, McConaughey is calling for greater gun responsibility (not control) saying: “We need to make the lost lives matter.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
City
Paris, TX
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Camila Alves
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Mcnamee Getty Images
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Business Insider

522K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy