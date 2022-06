Consumers are increasingly letting their credit card debt revolve and letting interest mount instead of paying off what they owe each month. Typically this is good news for banks, as credit cards are big money makers. During the pandemic, many bankers felt the financial pinch when stimulus checks filled consumers’ wallets, debt was paid down or off and people let their credit cards gather dust. People paid off $83 billion in credit card debt during the pandemic, CNBC reported.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO