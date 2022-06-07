Raw dashcam: Mother tracks down deputy, who saves 4-year-old's life

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people who were on a motorcycle have died after a crash involving a vehicle that fled the scene, Fort Worth police said on Sunday. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street, near East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth.
DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 39-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after being pulled from Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie on Thursday evening, officials said. Firefighters had responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of two possible drownings near the beach area at...
DALLAS — As temperatures creep closer toward triple digits, some Dallas County residents are getting relief with new air conditioning units. The air conditioning distribution and installation is possible through the Dallas County Health and Human Services' Weatherization Assistance Program. Some Dallas residents were bracing for temperatures to read...
WATAUGA, Texas — A North Texas pastor is under fire for saying gay people should be executed. The pastors at Stedfast Baptist Church, now based in Watauga, have a history of anti-gay rhetoric. That continued on Sunday when Pastor Dillion Awes gave a sermon calling for the execution of...
TEXAS, USA — It is the mystery that spans four decades and across three states: Where is "Baby Holly?" And what happened to her parents, Harold Dean and Tina Linn Clouse?. On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Attorney General's office held a press conference, revealing major details in the missing persons and murder case.
DALLAS — Many of today’s parents can relate to the experience of bullying. Whether they were the subject of harassment or the one doling out harsh words and treatment, bullying certainly isn’t new. But the rise of cyberbullying has experts concerned about the new ways bullies can pick on their victims.
AUSTIN, Texas — Dallas ISD's next superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, has seen it all -- anything and everything over her more than three decades of being an educator. And Elizalde says these days, she never stops thinking about school safety. “It consumes all of our day. And it consumes...
DALLAS — Listen to this latest episode of Y'all-itics here!. Dallas ISD's next superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, has seen it all -- anything and everything over her more than three decades of being an educator. And Elizalde says these days, she never stops thinking about school safety. “It consumes...
DALLAS — The police department at Southern Methodist University is partnering with neighboring police agencies to train on active threat situations. Earlier this month, Highland Park, University Park and Dallas police departments worked together during simulations on campus. SMU has strategic partnerships with these agencies which are beneficial in situations where nearby assistance is needed.
DALLAS — Listen to this latest episode of Y'all-itics here!. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde has been an educator for more than three decades. She’s worked for some of the largest school districts in Texas, spending the last couple of years leading the Austin Independent School District. She’ll soon move...
DALLAS — Dallas eclipsed the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, June 11, the earliest it has hit triple digits since 2010. The average first 100-degree day is typically July 1. The last 100-degree day prior was Sept. 20, 2021. With such extreme temperatures and a heat advisory in effect, it's crucial to stay cool and hydrated.
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council is moving to potentially oust City Manager T.C. Broadnax, calling a special meeting for Wednesday, according to officials and a memo obtained by WFAA. The council meeting will "consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the City Manager including discipline or...
DALLAS — Hundreds of thousands of people marched across Texas and the United States Saturday in support of the fifth annual March for Our Lives demonstration. March for Our Lives is a student-led demonstration that started in Washington D.C. in 2018 with creators who are in support of gun control legislation.
FRISCO, Texas — In the biggest game of his life, Colin Peek made the biggest play of his life. "Literally no one thought we were gonna win," Peek said, remembering the lead-up to Frisco Wakeland's state playoff game against Highland Park. I'll confess - I certainly didn't. Not many...
Comments / 0