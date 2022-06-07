DRONE VIDEO: Alligator caught enjoying a swim in Madison County neighborhood pond
We’ve gotten new video of an alligator enjoying life in the best city in America. Latesha Durr shared this drone video shot...www.waaytv.com
Time to get out your gator cookbooks. hadn't had me some gator bites in a while. If they want to move here, might as well enjoy it
how big was he? alligators can migrate and adapt to any area. they can also survive in salt water. amazing creeatures!!!!
