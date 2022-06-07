ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

DRONE VIDEO: Alligator caught enjoying a swim in Madison County neighborhood pond

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve gotten new video of an alligator enjoying life in the best city in America. Latesha Durr shared this drone video shot...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 8

BamaMan
3d ago

Time to get out your gator cookbooks. hadn't had me some gator bites in a while. If they want to move here, might as well enjoy it

Reply
3
Anthony White
3d ago

how big was he? alligators can migrate and adapt to any area. they can also survive in salt water. amazing creeatures!!!!

Reply
2
Lifestyle
