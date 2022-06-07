ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man sentenced to 26 years for sex crimes involving four children

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jason Nicholson, 37, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for sexual assault and sexual abuse of four children under the age of 16.

Nicholson pled guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Police say they received a report on Monday, May 3rd, 2021, that Nicholson had assaulted the juveniles, all under the age of 16, in the 5400 block of Forest Hills Road.

Nicholson is a registered sex offender in Illinois. Police say the victims and Nicholson were known to each other.

He was sentenced on June 6th, 2022.

