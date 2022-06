If you’re looking for a state in the Midwest full of laid-back rivers and lakes to do some paddling, Ohio has you covered. Popular with canoeists and kayakers alike, the Buckeye State boasts over 3,000 named creeks and rivers, 60,000 lakes and reservoirs, and, of course, the mighty Lake Erie. So popular are man-powered watersports in the state that two annual events are held each year: Ohio River Paddlefest and Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO