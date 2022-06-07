ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Stefanik introduces gun safety incentives

By Isabella Colello
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tQZO_0g3ORJbf00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WWTI ) — New legislation focused on gun safety has been introduced to Congress.

On June 7, Representatives Elise Stefanik, R-NY, Richard Hudson, R-NC and Carol Miller R-WV introduced the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act, which will aim to incentivize gun safety.

New York legislation establishes stricter gun control laws

If passed, this bill would specifically amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to create a tax deduction for individuals who complete certified firearm training and concealed carry courses. Tax deductions would also apply to purchases of gun safety and storage equipment.

According to the legislation text, individuals would not be required to report any information on their firearms to officials to receive these tax deductions.

Congresswoman Stefanik said that this legislation would “empower” gun owners by focusing on safety and referred to Second Amendment rights.

“This bill will empower gun owners by incentivizing them to purchase gun safety and storage equipment as well as training and safety courses,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Congress should enable all Americans to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights, rather than infringe upon the Constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

The full text for the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act can be read below:

Firearm-Proficiency-and-Training-Act Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Gun Safety#Second Amendment#Tax Bill#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#R Wv#Americans
News Channel 34

Police looking for two missing Pennsylvania children

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Channel 34

June 8th weather forecast: Pleasant and dry weather stays

(Wednesday, June 8, 2022) Dry and pleasant Wednesday before the end of the week turns cool and unsettled again. After some morning clouds go away, we’ll see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon! It’s a very comfortable day with highs in the low to mid 70s and a little breeze too. Another area of low pressure developing […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy