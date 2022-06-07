ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippers may want to think twice before taking advantage of rock bottom rates

By Ashley Coker
Cover picture for the articleAs pandemic-fueled volume surges have balanced out over the past few months, the trucking markets have cooled off significantly. As a result, bid rates have all but bottomed out. After two years of surging rates and strained capacity, many shippers are jumping at the chance to save some money....

Robert Brunson
2d ago

And that's why I quit early this year. not hauling loads that I end up coming out of pocket for. borkers and shippers are all lying about the rates and most independents are not smart enough to see it. but not going to get into a economics lesson. good luck to you hauling for under $2 a mile and $5.50 a gallon for fuel.

HO HO GO
3d ago

As a single truck O/O I still make a fair profit as long as I average $2.75 to $ 3.00 per mile for all miles. Even with the current fuel costs. Problem is that to do that with the current rates you have to get fuel surcharges in at least 50% of you loads , and the spot market loads ( for the most part) don't pay the surcharges.

tom
2d ago

their trying to eliminate the single and small fleet owner operators don't give up guys fight back

