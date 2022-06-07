ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the Windows 11 version 22H2 final release before anyone else

By Mauro Huculak
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

The Windows 11 version 22H2 gradual rollout won't start for another several weeks, but you can get it early through the Windows Insider Program since development has already been completed.

The program has been created to allow developers, IT administrators, and tech-savvy users to access early builds of Windows 11 in three readiness levels (including Dev, Beta, and Release Preview Channels) to try out upcoming features and changes and to provide feedback to help shape the future of the system. However, when the next version of Windows 11 is finalized, it has to pass through the Windows Insider Program channels. As a result, you can use the Release Preview Channel for an early upgrade before it's available to everyone.

In this Windows 11 guide, we will walk you through the steps to download the final release of version 22H2 ahead of the official release.

How to install Windows 11 version 22H2 using Insider Program

Although the version available through the Release Preview Channel is still labeled as a preview, this is technically the final version of the Windows 11 version 22H2. However, since this channel was designed to test updates before rolling out to a compatible device, they may still contain some known and unknown issues.

Warning: This is a friendly reminder that modifying the current Windows 11 setup can negatively impact the experience. Before proceeding, we recommend creating a temporary backup of your computer .

To get Windows 11 version 22H2 through the Windows Insider Program as soon as it's ready, use these steps:

  1. Open Settings .
  2. Click on Windows Update .
  3. Click the Windows Insider Program page on the right side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZy06_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click the Get started button.
  • Quick tip: If you don't see the option to set up the feature, open Settings > Privacy & security > Diagnostics & feedback , and check the Optional diagnostic data option, and then return to the "Windows Insider Program" page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCRjX_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click the Link an account button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9YqS_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Select your Microsoft account .
  2. Click the Continue button.
  3. Select the Release Preview Channel option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPHPF_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click the Continue button.
  2. Click the Continue button again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXRUe_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Click the Restart now button.
  2. Open Settings again.
  3. Click on Windows Update .
  4. Click the Check for updates button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuM8b_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click the Download & install button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wjMO_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Click the Restart now button.

Once you complete the steps, the current Windows 11 setup will be upgraded to the Windows 11 version 22H2 with a complete reinstallation.

Switch to Beta Channel

If Microsoft has already signed off the Windows 11 version 22H2 as complete, the final version will also be available through the Beta Channel during the development process. If version 22H2 is not downloading from the Release Preview Channel, you can switch to the Beta Channel to get it.

To change the channel settings to upgrade your device, use these steps:

  1. Open Settings .
  2. Click on Windows Update .
  3. Click the Windows Insider Program page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click on Choose your Insider settings.
  2. Select the Beta Channel option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tsgM_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click on Windows Update .
  2. Click the Check for updates button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)

After you complete the steps, the computer should now be able to receive version 22H2 through Windows Update.

The feature update should download and install automatically. However, if it's not offered automatically, you may need to manually click the "Download and install" option.

Opt-out of the Windows Insider Program

Once the computer has been upgraded to the latest version of Windows 11, you may want to unenroll the program to prevent the device from continue getting preview builds of the next version.

To opt-out of the Windows Insider Program after upgrading to the Windows 11 version 22H2, use these steps:

  1. Open Settings .
  2. Click on Windows Update .
  3. Click the Windows Insider Program page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)
  1. Click the Stop getting preview builds setting.
  2. Turn off the Unenroll this device when the next version of Windows releases toggle switch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xQVd_0g3OR3ZI00

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak / Windows Central)

After you complete these steps, the computer will gracefully remove itself from the program, and the current setup will continue to receive maintenance updates for as long as the version is supported.

These instructions guide you through the different ways to upgrade early to the final version of Windows 11. However, since the feature update takes time to become fully available in the stable channel, it's always recommended to wait until it becomes available automatically through Windows Update.

