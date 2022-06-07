Halo Infinite network co-op coming for Insiders in July 2022

What you need to know

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign first released on Dec. 8, 2021.

The co-op campaign, a staple of the Halo franchise, was delayed to allow for more polish and testing.

Developer 343 Industries shared that co-op campaign testing is planning to begin flighting in July 2022 for Halo Insiders.

If you haven't registered yet, you can sign up to join the Halo Insiders program right now.

Halo Infinite's co-op campaign is getting a little closer, and some players may be able to play it starting very soon.

Developer 343 Industries shared on Tuesday via Twitter that the Halo Infinite co-op campaign is planned to enter flighting tests in July 2022, specifically for online co-op. This means that people selected from the list of Halo Insiders will be able to test network co-op in Halo Infinite before the feature's wider launch.

If you haven't signed up yet you can join the Halo Insider Program for a chance to be selected to try network co-op in July, as well as future tests for other features.

Back on April 22, 343 Industries shared a roadmap for Halo Infinite through the rest of 2022, indicating that the plan was for network co-op to arrive in August 2022. The next big feature being planned was Forge, which would skip the flighting tests and instead launch directly into open beta. Finally, split-screen co-op for Halo Infinite is currently planned to coincide with the launch of Halo Infinite Season 3 in November 2022.

343 Industries has previously indicated that the delay for co-op, including the extended wait for split-screen co-op, is due to needing to test the game's co-op and ensure it runs well across Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One, and PC.