Halo Infinite network co-op coming for Insiders in July 2022
What you need to know
- Halo Infinite's single-player campaign first released on Dec. 8, 2021.
- The co-op campaign, a staple of the Halo franchise, was delayed to allow for more polish and testing.
- Developer 343 Industries shared that co-op campaign testing is planning to begin flighting in July 2022 for Halo Insiders.
- If you haven't registered yet, you can sign up to join the Halo Insiders program right now.
Halo Infinite's co-op campaign is getting a little closer, and some players may be able to play it starting very soon.
Developer 343 Industries shared on Tuesday via Twitter that the Halo Infinite co-op campaign is planned to enter flighting tests in July 2022, specifically for online co-op. This means that people selected from the list of Halo Insiders will be able to test network co-op in Halo Infinite before the feature's wider launch.See more
If you haven't signed up yet you can join the Halo Insider Program for a chance to be selected to try network co-op in July, as well as future tests for other features.
Back on April 22, 343 Industries shared a roadmap for Halo Infinite through the rest of 2022, indicating that the plan was for network co-op to arrive in August 2022. The next big feature being planned was Forge, which would skip the flighting tests and instead launch directly into open beta. Finally, split-screen co-op for Halo Infinite is currently planned to coincide with the launch of Halo Infinite Season 3 in November 2022.
343 Industries has previously indicated that the delay for co-op, including the extended wait for split-screen co-op, is due to needing to test the game's co-op and ensure it runs well across Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One, and PC.
