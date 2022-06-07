ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has Some Of The Most Dangerous Roads In America

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Motor vehicle traffic crashes took the lives of 38,680 people in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

1-800-Injured recently released The USA's Most Dangerous Roads list. The website states, "One of the best ways to determine how dangerous a state’s roads are is to look at the number of fatalities seen as a result of vehicle-related accidents ."

According to the study, Texas is one of the top 20 states with the most dangerous roads. The state came in at number 18 on the list with a fatality rate per 100,000 people of 13.29. The state had an overall road danger rating of 6.80.

Here are the top 20 states with the most dangerous roads:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Arkansas
  3. South Carolina
  4. Montana
  5. New Mexico
  6. Kentucky
  7. Louisiana
  8. Wyoming
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oklahoma
  11. West Virginia
  12. Alabama
  13. Florida
  14. Missouri
  15. South Dakota
  16. Georgia
  17. Arizona
  18. Kansas (Tied at 18)
  19. Texas (Tied at 18)
  20. North Carolina

Click here to check out the full study.

Comments / 5

