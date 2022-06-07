ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dr. Jon Kedrowski is out with a new hiking guidebook to explore Colorado

FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Jon Kedrowski aka Dr. Jon’s Adventures is our with a new book that will get you exploring parts of Colorado that may be unknown to many.

Classic Colorado Hikes _ Lakes Loops and High Ridge Traverses is about exploring Colorado and it’s a guidebook for everyone.

You can catch Dr. Jon on his book tour hoping to educate people on being safe in the mountains.

What: Tattered Cover Westminster
When (day and time): Tuesday June 7, 6pm
Where: Westminster
Cost: Free

Second Event: Thursday June 23, 6pm – Foss Auditorium at the Colorado Mountain Club Press/American Alpine Club in Golden CO

Third Event:   Thursday July 7, 6pm    Neptune Mountaineering, Boulder, CO  Partnered with Protect Our Winters.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

