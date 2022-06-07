Dr. Jon Kedrowski is out with a new hiking guidebook to explore Colorado
Jon Kedrowski aka Dr. Jon’s Adventures is our with a new book that will get you exploring parts of Colorado that may be unknown to many.
Classic Colorado Hikes _ Lakes Loops and High Ridge Traverses is about exploring Colorado and it’s a guidebook for everyone.
You can catch Dr. Jon on his book tour hoping to educate people on being safe in the mountains.
What: Tattered Cover Westminster
When (day and time): Tuesday June 7, 6pm
Where: Westminster
Cost: Free
Second Event: Thursday June 23, 6pm – Foss Auditorium at the Colorado Mountain Club Press/American Alpine Club in Golden CO
Third Event: Thursday July 7, 6pm Neptune Mountaineering, Boulder, CO Partnered with Protect Our Winters.
