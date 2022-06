June 7, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Steven Gibbs

– Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Last Known City: Eastaboga, AL

Charges: FTA – Assault 1st

Curtis Dover

Last Known City: Piedmont, AL

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Christopher House

Last Known City: Jacksonville, AL

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Amy Dickerson

Last Known City: Heflin, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st, Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

Brittany Patton

Last Known City: Asheville, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Eric White

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Destroy State Property by Inmate

Dennis Dewberry

Last Known City: Odenville, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possess Marijuana 1st

Catherine Kirby

Last Known City: Wellington, AL

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Cory Carter

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Writ of Arrest – Possess Controlled Substance

Brittany McAllen

Last Known City: Sylacauga, AL

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Lydell Garrett

Last Known City: Talladega, AL

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

James Williams

Last Known City: Wellington, AL

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Corey Canady

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.