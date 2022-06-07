Several people injured in large fight near Bellingham student apartment complex

Several people were injured after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of an off-campus student housing complex this weekend.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Bellingham police responded to the 800 block of Viking Circle for the report of a large fight in the parking lot area of Lark Bellingham , an off-campus apartment complex designed for Western Washington University students.

Multiple callers to 911 said several people were involved in a fight and there appeared to be guns and other weapons involved, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

When officers arrived, they found four people who had physical injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation, Murphy said. The four people told police they were outside and were assaulted by a group of four to six other people who were using their fists and other hard objects as weapons, Murphy said.

One person said they were sprayed with mace or bear spray, Murphy said.

The group of four to six people also allegedly pulled out guns and pointed them at the group of four before getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, Murphy said.

The four people who had been assaulted were examined by paramedics, but none of them were taken to the hospital for further treatment, Murphy said.

Bellingham police have not yet identified any suspects involved in the fight, Murphy said.