ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

By Zaid Jilani, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piVH3_0g3OPd8V00

( NewsNation ) — With the ongoing baby formula crisis impacting families from coast to coast, one Texas mom has stepped up with an interactive solution to help parents in need.

Marcela Young, a working mother from Houston, used the online mapping tool Proxi to create an interactive map to help combat baby formula shortages.

DeWine announces actions taken to address infant formula shortage

“I’m a mother myself, even though I don’t use formula, I’ve got a 9-month-old son,” Young said. “But just hearing about the formula shortage, and the recalls and all that, and actually seeing the empty shelves in the stores, it really hit me as a parent. And just knowing other moms — friends who do rely on formula — it just really hit hard for me. Just because the thought of not being able to feed my son would be awful.”

Young taught herself to use Proxi and created the map.

It allows users to highlight their need for baby formula or breast milk and list their contact information and general location to ask for assistance.

Users can also post if they are able to donate formula or breast milk. The map allows users to post the locations of milk banks or stores where formula is being sold.

Young initially shared her map with friends on social media, but media coverage helped it reach hundreds of users nationwide. There have even been users who stepped up to offer baby formula from locales as far away as the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

In addition to the map, Young has also created social media pages to help families connect with each other. The Facebook group Fighting Formula Shortage and an Instagram page by the same name have served as a resource for parents who are concerned about finding formula.

“The success that it’s had has inspired me to keep going, not just with this but with other things,” Young said. “It’s given me the confidence to try to just find problems out in the world and try to find solutions. I might be one person, but it feels like there’s a lot of people out there that are supportive if there’s good causes out there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Riverside holds community yard sale: how to join

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Join the community and get rid of the clutter in your home at the same time with the Riverside Community Yard Sale. This event will be held city-wide, the City of Riverside said in a post on Facebook, and it runs from July 28 until July 21. To have your address […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Tool, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Baby Formula#Infant Formula#Interactive Map#Media General#Proxi
WDTN

Supreme Court: Ohio COVID rules don’t violate constitution

"Citizens were required to wear alleged medical devices, provide DNA samples, testing their temperature, requiring vaccinations, contact tracing and among other activities that would be considered health care services as well as private and public data based [sic] being created and collecting health care data and or health care information by way of compulsion," the plaintiffs' complaint reads.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy