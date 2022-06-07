ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting self in the leg while in downtown Bellingham

By Denver Pratt
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfxEj_0g3OPWuI00

A teenager was arrested this weekend after allegedly shooting himself in the leg in downtown Bellingham and driving while intoxicated to the hospital.

Around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Bellingham police received a call from a witness saying that his friend, a 17-year-old male, had shot himself in the leg while in downtown Bellingham, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The witness told police he and his friend were in a car waiting to go to a party when the 17-year-old male pulled out a black handgun, Murphy said. The witness said shortly after, there was a gunshot and he saw blood on the 17-year-old’s thigh, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old asked for 911 to be called and then drove to North Forest Street, where he dropped the witness off to go find help, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old then drove himself to the hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery, Murphy said.

Bellingham police determined the 17-year-old had consumed several beers and was intoxicated before firing the gun and while he was driving, Murphy said.

When officers located the 17-year-old’s vehicle at the hospital, they found several beer cans and the black handgun, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old was arrested via summons through the Whatcom County Juvenile Court for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a felony), driving under the influence and minor in possession, Murphy said.

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police arrest four-time felon with loaded handgun

Everett police arrested a four-time felon who had a gun, the police department announced Friday. According to police, last week, officers noticed a motorcycle being driven with no license plate. When officers tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver stopped and took off on foot. Officers were chasing the man...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Driver accused in deadly DUI crash out on bail

On May 24, 22-year-old Jordan Shelley pulled over on the right shoulder of I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge due to car trouble around 4:30 a.m. He was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding driver, who investigators later identified as 22-year-old Justin Kuo. The crash sent Shelley over the bridge into Lake Union, 180 feet below. Both cars flipped upside down.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Bellingham Police Lt#North Forest Street
q13fox.com

Caravan of police vehicles on I-5 were headed to SWAT operation

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Renton earlier this month was arrested in Lynnwood on June 9. According to police, the suspect approached a man while he was in his car and shot him six times. The shooting took place on June 2 at a Safeway in Renton.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate cause of deadly crash in Ballard

SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Friday morning. According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to the crash that happened on southbound 15th Ave., between 77th and 8th street at around 5:30 a.m. The SFD confirmed that one person, a...
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

17-year-old accidentally shoots himself while driving drunk

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Serious trouble, and likely some serious pain, for a 17-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself while driving drunk. Lt. Claudia Murphy says a friend called police on Saturday night, June 4th, and said he was in a car with the boy near downtown when he displayed a handgun.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Victim identified in early morning Mill Creek Shooting

MILL CREEK, Wash., June 10, 2022 – The victim in Monday’s shooting death at the Hawthorne Apartments in Mill Creek is identified as Nathanial D. Grimmett (43) of Cashmere, Washington according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office The cause of death is a gunshot wound and the manner of death is ruled a homicide.
MILL CREEK, WA
q13fox.com

Woman on trial for the death boyfriend's daughter claimed to have loving relationship with child

Woman on trial for the death boyfriend's daughter claimed to have loving relationship with child. A Bellingham woman on trial for the death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter told the court she and the child shared a loving relationship. Kamee Dixon took the stand for the second day– sharing memories of what she claimed were happy times with Hazel Holman.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Ferndale man arrested for stealing B.C. man’s mobile home

FERNDALE, Wash. – A lot has changed on both sides of the border during the course of the pandemic. Among those changes, a British Columbia man’s mobile home was not where he left it when the border closed two years ago. Court documents state that the man went...
FERNDALE, WA
Chronicle

Federal Way Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting Caught on Camera

Traffic cameras captured an unprovoked fatal shooting in Federal Way last summer, helping investigators identify the 22-year-old suspected gunman, who was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, according to prosecutors. Patrick Tables Jr. was arrested Monday at the state Department of Corrections office in West Seattle and booked into the King...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KXL

JUDGE: Release Photos Of Tattoos On Cop Charged With Murder

SEATTLE (AP) – A judge has ordered the release of 78 photographs of tattoos that cover the body of a suburban Seattle police officer charged with murder, but said prosecutors must redact about half after finding them “inflammatory” and saying their release could jeopardize the officer’s right to a fair trial.
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
870
Followers
105
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy