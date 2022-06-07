Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting self in the leg while in downtown Bellingham

A teenager was arrested this weekend after allegedly shooting himself in the leg in downtown Bellingham and driving while intoxicated to the hospital.

Around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Bellingham police received a call from a witness saying that his friend, a 17-year-old male, had shot himself in the leg while in downtown Bellingham, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The witness told police he and his friend were in a car waiting to go to a party when the 17-year-old male pulled out a black handgun, Murphy said. The witness said shortly after, there was a gunshot and he saw blood on the 17-year-old’s thigh, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old asked for 911 to be called and then drove to North Forest Street, where he dropped the witness off to go find help, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old then drove himself to the hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery, Murphy said.

Bellingham police determined the 17-year-old had consumed several beers and was intoxicated before firing the gun and while he was driving, Murphy said.

When officers located the 17-year-old’s vehicle at the hospital, they found several beer cans and the black handgun, Murphy said.

The 17-year-old was arrested via summons through the Whatcom County Juvenile Court for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a felony), driving under the influence and minor in possession, Murphy said.