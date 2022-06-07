ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Walmart drops coconut milk brand Chaokoh over alleged forced monkey labor

By David Spector
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sv96d_0g3OPRUf00

Walmart says it has stopped selling a brand of coconut milk — because the manufacturer allegedly uses forced monkey labor.

Chaokoh coconut milk has been accused by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals of keeping monkeys chained and forcing them to harvest coconuts.

PETA’s executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said in a statement that the Thai company is treating monkeys as “chained-up coconut-picking machines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNKRu_0g3OPRUf00
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it conducted investigations that found the company uses monkey labor for harvesting coconuts.
REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAV9g_0g3OPRUf00
PETA activists protesting Chaokoh and other companies in the coconut industry using monkey labor in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 8, 2020.
Jefta Images/Future Publishing via Getty Images

PETA said it conducted two undercover investigations into Chaokoh coconut milk and claims to have found “cruelty to monkeys on every farm, at every monkey-training facility, and in every coconut-picking contest that used monkey labor.”

PETA has lobbied major retailers to drop Chaokoh coconut milk while released disturbing videos of the company’s alleged treatment of the monkeys.

In addition to Walmart, Wegmans, Costco, Target, Stop&Shop and numerous other retailers have dropped Chaokoh from their shelves.

After Wegmans pulled Chaokoh from its shelves in 2020, Chaokoh’s parent company Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd, told USA Today that they “do not engage the use of monkey labor in our coconut plantations.”

Comments / 4

Related
One Green Planet

Weekly Top News: Farm Euthanizes 3,665 Cows Because They Drank Polluted Water, Kim K Named Chief Taste Consultant for Beyond Meat, Fish Test Positive for Pharmaceuticals and More!

Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconut Milk#Coconuts#Monkeys#Thai#Reuters#Getty Images Peta#Target#Stop Shop#Wegmans#Usa Today
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Massive bacon recall includes 90 tons that need to be thrown out

Whenever customers or manufacturers discover traces of foreign objects in food and drinks, recalls promptly follow. These can be particles of glass or metal that ended up in the goods during manufacturing. Consuming them can lead to injuries. That’s why you should always avoid any food or drink that might contain traces of metal or glass. With that in mind, you should make sure you don’t eat the Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping from this new recall. These meat products might contain metal, which can obviously harm you if you eat it.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy