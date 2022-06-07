ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Trial for mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble re-scheduled for September

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble, a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a neighborhood swimming pool in September, 2020, are scheduled to go to trial in September on charges leveled in connection to his death.

“No further continuances will be granted,” Judge Ian B. English informed the defense teams for Dajnae Cox, of the 1600 block of Eleanor Avenue, and Bobbie Johnson, of the unit block of Dickens Drive.

The mother and grandmother are accused of obstructing the police investigation into Braylen’s death. Ms. Cox faces an additional charge of endangering children.

The pair appeared before Judge English in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for a scheduled trial date, but for the second time that date was postponed.

According to the judge, some outstanding discovery remains to be delivered to the defense. He indicated that the discovery would be “provided promptly.”

Ms. Cox and Ms. Johnson are scheduled to appear for trial on Sept. 12.

The mother and daughter reported Braylen missing on Sept. 4, 2020, from the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive.

After countless individuals spent five brutally hot, muggy days searching for the boy, who was autistic and nonverbal, his body was recovered Sept. 9 from the apartment complex’s pool, which had been searched several times before — including twice by officials.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office showed no signs of injury or trauma and only very early signs of decomposition.

Ms. Cox and Ms. Johnson have pleaded not guilty to the criminal accusations. Authorities have not provided further details as of Tuesday about the case against them.

