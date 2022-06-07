ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facts About Graceland That The Public Doesn't Know

By Tim Butters
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Graceland has become world famous as the house of The King, Elvis Presley, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Here is the untold truth of...

www.housedigest.com

musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Elvis Presley Covered

Elvis Presley is one of the biggest names in rock and roll. At one point, he was the biggest—by far. One of the things that made Elvis special was that he could apply his crooning voice, snarling lip, and handsome stage presence to just about any song. In fact, he wrote a few of his own tunes but usually performed songs written for him or songs he just loved to sing.
MUSIC
Lifestyle
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Reportedly ‘Thought He Had Superpowers’

During his career, Elvis Presley held several titles. A few that come to mind include the King of Rock-n-Roll, cultural icon, and actor. Yet there seems to be another title that people sometimes forget: superhero. Presley was a big believer in spirituality and faith. Additionally, sometimes his love for his...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Maggie Peterson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress, Dead at 81

Actress Maggie Peterson, best known for playing love-struck Charlene Darling on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, has died. She was 81 years old. Peterson died Sunday in Colorado, according to a family announcement on Facebook. The family did say that Peterson’s health “took a turn for the worse” after her husband died in December. Peterson was married to Las Vegas-based jazz musician Gus Mancuso for more than 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
Pepsi
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Advice from Willie Nelson That We Can All Use Right Now

You don’t have to religiously watch the news or keep up with social media to know that we’re living in strange times. For the past couple of years, it seems like things will start looking up just before they take a sharp left turn. This week, we’re mourning the loss of those slain in Uvalde, Texas. At the same time, many of us are bracing for the next seemingly inevitable heartbreaking crisis. In times like these, I think we can learn a lot from Willie Nelson.
UVALDE, TX
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists

At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

