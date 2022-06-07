ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents 'The Book Keepers' premiere June 17-21

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Book Keepers” showing June 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Book Keepers” — winner of the Audience Award and Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival — follows the uplifting journey of a husband who keeps his wife’s dream alive by becoming the spokesperson for her book after her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22q6ad_0g3OOXFs00
“The Book Keepers” the uplifting journey of a husband who keeps his wife’s dream alive by becoming the spokesperson for her book after her death.

Carol Wall’s debut memoir – about cancer, friendship, and cultivating an open heart – was a breakout success. But joy turned to tragedy when the breast cancer she wrote about returned, and she died months after its publication.

Carol’s husband, Dick, determined to help her life-affirming message find its audience, becomes the book’s unlikely spokesperson and embarks on a nationwide book tour. He’s joined by the couple’s filmmaker son, Phil, who captures his dad’s efforts to ensure her dream lives on. The result is an intimate portrait of love and loss – an ode to the healing power of storytelling.

“Engrossing … memorable … profound. Beautifully captures the complex nature of the way we cope with loss.” — Douglas Laman, The Spool

“The Book Keepers” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 17-21. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 20 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

