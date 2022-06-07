Saints' Most Unheralded Stars Could Hold the Key to Success

The Saints top stars are underrated enough in national circles. However, these players get even less respect, but may hold the key to a deep playoff run for New Orleans in 2022.

Every NFL team has at least a few stars. The better teams have multiple stars on both sides of the ball, or young players on the verge of stardom. What often sets the top contenders apart from the rest of the pack is not only the amount of top-tier players but also the ‘‘unsung heroes’’ that often get overlooked in general circles.

The New Orleans Saints are perhaps the most disrespected team in the NFL. New Orleans has plenty of star power. Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore are among the league's best players at their positions. Young up-and-comers like CB Paulson Adebo and LB Pete Werner look poised to take their place among those terrific players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yet, none of these performers are rarely mentioned among the league's best players in national circles. Aside from the above mentioned players, the Saints are well-stocked at nearly every position across the board. Here are some of their contributors that aren't household names, but are crucial to the team's success.

ERIK MCCOY, C

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select McCoy out of Texas A&M with the 48th overall pick. A guard for the Aggies, McCoy converted to center to replace retired Pro Bowler Max Unger. He immediately secured the starting job in training camp with very few issues adjusting to the new position.

McCoy started every game over his first two years. In fact, he played all but six offensive snaps over those 35 contests. He was named to the 2019 NFL All-Rookie Team and quickly established himself as one of the league's better interior linemen.

McCoy went down with a calf injury early in the 2021 season opener against Green Bay. The injury caused him to miss four games and marked the start to an injury plagued year for the entire offensive line. McCoy's eight snaps against the Packers would be the only span that the line’s starting five played together all season.

The Saints got their star center back in Week 7. He’d play every snap over eleven of the next twelve games, missing only Week 17 against Carolina because of Covid protocols. New Orleans struggled offensively throughout 2021, but McCoy was perhaps the most consistent performer.

At 6’4” and 303-Lbs., McCoy sets a strong base in pass protection and fires out with power as a run blocker. He’s also a sound technician with excellent change-of-direction to handle athletic rushers and open up cutback lanes for RB Alvin Kamara.

McCoy's fluid athleticism allows him to get outside on off-tackle runs and screens. His outstanding football IQ also gives him the ability to recognize defenses quickly and make the necessary line calls and adjustments.

McCoy, who turns just 25 in August, will be an unrestricted free agent at seasons end. He’s played at a Pro Bowl level in all three of his seasons and is a stabilizing presence on one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

DAVID ONYEMATA, DT

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) pressures Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Onyemata has gone from an athletic project into one of the league's most underrated defensive linemen. His development as a run defender and pass rusher has caused the Saints to pay him a bigger contract and allow talented tackles Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown to depart for other teams.

Onyemata had a career-high 6.5 sacks, 24 pressures, and 10 tackles for loss in 2020. He’d begin 2021 on a six-game suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy. Upon his return, he’d finish with 16 pressures, but just 2 sacks and 2 tackles for loss over the last 11 games.

Despite his taller frame at 6’4” and 300-Lbs., Onyemata plays with great leverage in the middle. He has an elite burst off the snap to defeat blockers in an instant. His freakish blend of strength and speed make him a force at the point of attack and along the line of scrimmage.

The 29-year-old Onyemata has the athleticism to be effective on the edge, allowing him to swap positions with ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Payton Turner for a different look. However, he remains the team’s most accomplished and disruptive interior defender.

The Saints got no sacks and just 9 QB hits and 7 tackles for loss from their defensive tackles outside of Onyemata in 2021. Part of that was because of their defensive ends playing inside on passing downs at times. However, the unit will need more disruption from its interior in 2022, Onyemata included.

Onyemata heads into another contract year. His superlative performance against the run remains crucial for one of the league's top rush defenses. Big production as a pass rusher should result in an even bigger payday for him in 2023 and beyond.

DEONTE HARTY, WR/KR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Harty, known as Deonte Harris until last year, came into the NFL as a little-known undrafted rookie from tiny Assumption University in 2019. He’d take the league by storm, earning All-Rookie and 1st Team All-Pro honors as a dynamic kick returner.

Harty averaged 9.4 yards per punt return and 26.8/kickoff return in his first season, racking up a league-best 338 yards on punt returns. He was just as dangerous in 2020, averaging 12.2 on punts and 27.3 on kickoffs. His electric open field skills were also used more on offense in his second year.

Harty pulled in 20 receptions for 186 yards during the 2020 regular season despite missing seven games. He added 7 catches for 83 yards in a first-round playoff win, but re-aggravated an injury during a Divisional Round loss to Tampa Bay.

Season-ending ankle surgery to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas left the Saints with a shortage of receiving weapons in 2021. Harty was one of the few players who’d step up to produce consistently last season. He’d record a career-high 36 receptions for 570 yards and 3 touchdowns despite missing one game with injury and three because of suspension.

Harty wasn't quite the special teams threat in 2021, but still averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns and nearly 24 on kickoffs. He also showed better durability than most believed with increased offensive snaps at 5’6” and 170-Lbs. Harty was not just a deep threat with his blazing speed, but emerged as a precise route runner in the absence of Thomas.

Thomas returns this season, with the Saints also adding Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry and first-round choice Chris Olave at the position. With additional talent at wideout, Harty will see significantly less offensive action than he did last season. Expect offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael to still use Harty's explosive ability in several situations to create mismatches in space.

Harty, who turns 25 in December, will also be fresher for return duties. Dynamic in the open field, Harty can change the game in an instant with his big-play ability.

CHAUNCEY GARDNER-JOHNSON, S/CB

New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22). Credit: Sports Illustrated

Projected to be an early Day 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida, the Saints snatched Gardner-Johnson up when he surprisingly slipped to the fourth round. The intense defensive back earned All-Rookie honors in 2019 and has played with a chip on his shoulder since.

Gardner-Johnson is one of the team’s most versatile defenders. He’s effective as a deep safety, disruptive near the line of scrimmage, and has developed into one of the NFL's best slot corners.

Gardner-Johnson has 3 sacks, 18 pressures, and 15 tackles for loss over his three-year career. Additionally, he has five interceptions, including a career-high 3 last year, 30 passes broken up, and has allowed less than 62% completion rate when targeted.

More than what stands out on a stat sheet, Gardner-Johnson is an emotional spark plug for the defense. He’s an agitator who can throw opponents off composure while firing up his own unit. An ankle injury sidelined him for five complete games and most of another in 2021. The Saints were 9-3 when Gardner-Johnson played, 0-5 without him.

The 24-year-old Gardner-Johnson is expected to play an even bigger role this season, a contract year for him. New Orleans lost S Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement this offseason. They were replaced by two talented players in Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu, but Gardner-Johnson is the most experienced in the team’s system.

The Saints have one of the league's elite defenses. Jordan, Davenport, Davis, and Lattimore have been criminally underrated throughout their entire careers. Onyemata and Gardner-Johnson are somehow even less appreciated for their exploits, at least in national circles. Offensively, McCoy and Harty will be keys for a unit expected to bounce back from a disappointing performance in 2021.

McCoy, Onyemata, Harty, and Gardner-Johnson are all heading towards potential free agency in 2023. While not highly regarded in mainstream media, a continued strong performance this season should net a big contract for each. All four will also play a major factor in the success of the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Read More Saints News