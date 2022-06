Gas prices continue to rise, overwhelming any relief from a New York state tax break. Average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline topped $5 across the state for the first time Thursday, hitting $5.022 on Friday, according to AAA. It’s a new record high, less than two weeks after a suspension of state gas taxes worth 16 cents per gallon began on June 1 — prices have gone up more than 20 cents in the past seven days alone.

