Rockdale County, GA

Man arrested in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

CONYERS, Ga. — (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble has been denied bond after a confrontation that investigators allege stemmed from jealousy over a woman.

A judge in Rockdale County on Tuesday denied bail to 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Jonesboro, local news outlets report, after Jones turned himself in to Rockdale County deputies early Tuesday.

It's unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him. A judge set his next hearing on June 15.

Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery in the Sunday death of Trouble, whose legal name was Mariel Semonte Orr. The 34-year-old Trouble was found shot at an apartment complex in suburban Conyers before dawn Sunday. He died later at a hospital.

Trouble – who was also known as Skoob – had collaborated with artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz in a career that began in 2011.

A warrant states that Jones arrived at an apartment to find Trouble asleep in bed with Jones' ex-girlfriend, who woke to Jones punching her in the face. The woman told deputies that Jones and Trouble began fighting until Jones pulled a gun, shot Trouble in the chest and fled. Investigators have said Trouble and Jones hadn't met before the shooting

Deputies found the woman with "visible injuries on her face," WXIA-TV reports. The woman said she had broken up with Jones a week earlier after he hit her during an argument about "him not having a job and not helping her pay the bills."

Deputies said the apartment door had been forced open and they viewed surveillance footage of Jones entering and leaving the apartment complex just seven minutes apart.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said investigators were visiting Jones' mother when Jones called her. The mother connected Jones with deputies who persuaded Jones to turn himself in.

"His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him," WAGA-TV reports Levette said

The sheriff said Jones hasn’t shown any signs of remorse but does appear to be fearful.

Trouble released a debut mixtape in 2011 that included the song “Bussin,” a local hit that led to more work and two albums, 2018′s “Edgewood” and 2020′s “Thug Luv.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” his record label, Def Jam, said in an Instagram post. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

