State officials want Indiana’s new tourism campaign – “IN Indiana” – to be a “really big megaphone” that helps people promote the Hoosier State. Elaine Bedel is the head of the state's tourism agency, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. She called “IN Indiana” a kind of headline. Anyone can use the template, for free, to pair with their own slogans that help promote Indiana attractions.

