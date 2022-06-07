Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO