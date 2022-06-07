ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in northeast Baltimore

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battled an apartment fire in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane on Tuesday in northeast Baltimore. Officials said firefighters responded...

www.wbal.com

CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Joppa area on Friday morning. At around 7 a.m., units responded to a call involving a vehicle that had gone off of the road and subsequently crashed into a building at the intersection of Joppa Road and Philadelphia Road. A building inspector was summoned to examine the building, according to the Joppa-Magnolia … Continue reading "Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa" The post Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
foxbaltimore.com

More than a dozen people shot across Baltimore this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 14 people have been shot across Baltimore this week, and nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the most violent days was Tuesday when police were called to a quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore around 6:30 p.m., and then a triple shooting less than an hour later and just two miles away.
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Prince George’s County Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects Saturday morning. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical but stable...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating 63-Year-Old Man’s Beating Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 63-year-old man found unresponsive in March near Franklin Square has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Friday. Anthony Barksdale was found unconscious about 6:30 a.m. March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Barksdale’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The medical examiner on Thursday ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
850wftl.com

At least 3 people dead in Maryland workplace shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD- Police in Washington County, Maryland are on the scene of a shooting that has left “multiple people dead” at a manufacturing plant. The shooting happened at around 2:30 PM Thursday at Columbia Machine in the town of Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore. Local media...
WBAL Radio

Police: 3 people killed following shooting in Smithsburg, suspect identified

Three people are dead and three were injured following a shooting on Thursday in Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Officers said they responded around 2:30 p.m. to Columbia Machine INC., a manufacturing plant, for reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival, police said they found three men dead....
