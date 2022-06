The Wooster Hope Center’s new mobile food pantry will be stopping by Rittman tomorrow afternoon. The refrigerated food truck will be at Anchor Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, on E. Ohio Avenue, from 3-4pm, with volunteers handing out large boxes of food. The hope center, which used a $40,000 grant to help pay for the truck, plans on visiting the Rittman and West Salem areas at least once a month, with a long-term goal of eventually adding more community stops throughout the county. The mobile food pantry’s next appearance will be on Friday, June 17th in West Salem. The truck will be set up that day, from 3-4pm, at the Lea Crest Estates Mobile Home Park, on State Route 301.

RITTMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO