I-70B 1st and Grand Avenue improvement project completed

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Gunnison Basin; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Northern San Juan; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295 AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490, AND 491 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295 AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 293 Gunnison Basin Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph on Sunday. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph on Monday. Cold frontal passage late Monday will turn winds to the Northwest. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions could be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO