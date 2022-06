ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Monday, June 6, Del Ray Cafe, along with the Jen Walker Team of McEnearney Associates, Wendy Brown with the Surviving Survivors Fund, and Tom Crowley & Chris Nielsen, delivered a $40K check to ACT for Alexandria (ACT). Margaret Ticer Janowsky, owner of the Del Ray Cafe, committed 5% of all May sales – amassing to $10K along with another $30K from their match partners – to be donated in celebration of Del Ray Cafe’s 10th anniversary.

