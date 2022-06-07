ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary reducing day-to-day workload

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Secretary of the Public Education Department is reducing his day to day duties. Secretary Kurt Steinhaus says he needs to take some time to address some current physical health issues.

Story continues belo w

The governor’s office says that Steinhaus will remain in his position as cabinet secretary, but will reduce his day to day workload. The governor’s office also says they will work to appoint a deputy secretary and hire more staff to make sure day to day operations continue to go smoothly.

Comments / 9

Android 2.00.452
3d ago

just replace him. obviously he couldn't handle it being healthy. number 50 in education.

Reply(5)
7
