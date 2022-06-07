ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Creekmore Walking Trail construction begins in Fort Smith

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction has begun on the walking trail at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

According to a press release from the city, portions of the trail will be closed to the public as construction crews work their way around the park. The trail was included in the FY22-FY26 Parks Capital Improvement Plan.

This project will consist of the construction of an eight-foot-wide concrete walking path around the park. An asphalt trail was originally selected for this project to reduce costs. Once this project was evaluated by an engineer, it was determined concrete would be the better option due to the frequent use of the trail and stability for erosion control.

According to a press release, concrete also has a longer useful life and requires minimal maintenance. To address drainage issues and to prevent the pooling of water after rainfall, the trail will deviate from the existing walking path in certain areas. The trail will remain approximately the same length (0.6 miles).

This project is funded by a 1/4% Sales and Use Tax approved by voters to be split evenly between the Parks and Fire Departments. The Parks Department has completed over $23 million worth of projects.

The construction of the walking trail at Creekmore Park supports the Future Fort Smith Comprehensive Plan. A summary of the parks completed through the Parks 1/8% Sales and Use Tax is available here .

