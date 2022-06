Between April and May, Yasmani Grandal had one of the toughest starts to a season of his career. He’s only spent one day with a .200 batting average, and saw his slugging percentage dip as low as .194 on April 21. It took him 30 games to hit his second home run, and 46 games to reach 10 RBI. But over the past week, Grandal has started to show life at the plate, capped by a 2-3, three-RBI night in the White Sox win on Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO