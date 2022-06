The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove during the 2022 season. Here are five players who might be entering their final year on the roster. There are still over 90 days until the start of the Miami Dolphins season, and a full 17-game schedule to be played between then and January. But it is never too early to map out and discuss the future of the franchise, especially before a season that will be as telling as the 2022 season promises to be.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO