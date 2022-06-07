Have You Visited Grand Rapids Oldest And Most Unique Mini Golf Course?
By Laura Hardy
98.7 WFGR
3 days ago
I really REALLY love mini golf. Like, an insane amount. I grew up on a golf course in rural Kentucky, and as soon as I could walk my late father put a putter in my hand and told me to hit the "teeny tiny grass", which was what I called the...
You could seriously eat your way through Michigan this summer. There are so many food festivals from Lake Orion, to Royal Oak, Lapeer, and in this case Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is on the calendar for July. The event features three days of food (duh), live local music, dancing, drinks, local merchants, vendors, and more. Here are all of the details to date on this exciting festival.
It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MUSKEGON, MI - Two Muskegon natives, Destinee Keener-Sargent and Kemmie Sargent turned their love for soul food into a career by serving the Muskegon area comfort food made from scratch in their Kuntry Cookin’ food truck. The husband-and-wife duo debuted the Kuntry Cookin’ business in 2016 by completing small...
There's something about the West Side of Grand Rapids! A few years ago there was the saga of the "West Side Bear", and now a wild fox has been spotted multiple times in the area. This week a video of a wild fox trotting through a residential Grand Rapids West...
KALAMAZOO, MI — About five years ago, Jonathan “Big Baby” Frazier figured it was time for a change. A former all-state football player at Kalamazoo Central back in the 1980s who had gone on to play collegiately at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Frazier’s body was now nearing 50.
I always love when I find that something used by a lot of people is -- or was -- manufactured somewhere in our own backyard. Just recently it was brought to my attention that camping trailers were once made in Grand Rapids. They were called the "Little Gem" and it was manufactured at Schiebout Manufacturing Company on South Division (near 76th Street). The building still remains at 7680 S. Division and part of it is home to B & D Trucks and Parts.
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina’s Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany’s Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
A food festival coming to Muskegon this weekend will host a late-night comedy show after the main festivities. Taste of Muskegon said Monday, June 6, it will host A Funny After Taste, an after-party at Burl & Sprig at 333 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and continuing through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
For those of you who love going to museums and are looking to explore the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of 8 unique Michigan museums to consider visiting this summer:. American Museum of Magic. The American Museum of Magic in Marshall houses thousands...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) June is a wonderful month to visit the Gilmore Car Museum and experience history, with their new exhibits, weekday “Ride The Classics” free vintage car rides for paid museum guests, car shows and motorcycle shows, concerts, Wednesday Night Cruise-Ins, and more. Several new exhibits...
Besides music, food is the way to my soul. If you want to get on my good side, you should take me to a new restaurant so I can experience and try new things. Since I moved to Grand Rapids, I have had the opportunity to eat at amazing restaurants. Sadly, nothing is like home.
The 7th annual Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids is a unique car show that is coming to the Downtown Market Saturday, June 11. Who doesn't love a visit to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market? The great thing about the Downtown Market is, that there is so much variety of food and shops to visit, and it's open 7 days a week.
Grand Rapids is saying goodbye to another restaurant. After more than 8 years in business, a breakfast joint on the city's southeast side is shutting down. If you want to eat at Manna Café in Forest Hills, get there this weekend!. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant announced on...
A local ice cream maker is expanding in the city of Holland. Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company, founded in 1895 in Hudsonville as a cooperative of local farmers, manufactures ice cream in Holland for several regional and national brands, as well as under its own Hudsonville brand. The...
After indefinitely shutting its doors in January, a burger bar in Cascade said it will not reopen. Hamburger Mary’s, a franchise known for gourmet burgers and drag shows, now is listed as permanently closed on the Facebook page and Google business listing for the location at 6242 28th St. SE in Cascade.
A free festival will feature chalk artists, children’s activities and a final award presentation. Byron Community Wellness Foundation’s West Michigan Chalk Art Festival (WMCAF) will be held this year from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, at 350 84th St. SW in Byron Center.
Comments / 0