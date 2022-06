The Colorado Avalanche will play in the Stanley Cup final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar stressed that the goal is to win the cup and that they are not happy just playing in the finals. "We have one step left, and I don't feel like any of our guys are satisfied," he said, as quote by NHL.com "Advancing has been great, but it hasn't been our goal from the start.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO