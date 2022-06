PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — More information is coming out about the raid of a medical office earlier this year. Back on Jan. 19, Johnson County deputies and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at Appalachian Family Medicine, on 10th Street in Paintsville. The following month, records unsealed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville confirmed that the the raid was tied to a drug trafficking investigation and sought to have the office forfeited to the government.

