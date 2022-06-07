ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cards pitcher Flaherty slams TB Rays after some opt-out of wearing ‘Pride Night’ logo

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – An upcoming St. Louis Cardinals opponent has drawn attention over a controversial decision some of its players made in wake of Pride Month.

ESPN reports at least five players from the Tampa Bay Rays decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms over the weekend during the team’s annual “Pride Night.” One Rays player who spoke with ESPN on Sunday said the decision to not wear the logo was “faith-based.”

Jack Flaherty, a Cardinals pitcher working to return from injury, voiced his distaste over the decision several Rays players made via social media. Flaherty quoted a report on Twitter via TMZ sports, calling the decision to not wear the rainbow-color logo an “absolute joke.”

Teams across Major League Baseball hold such events to recognize the LGBTQ community. Oftentimes, players will sport uniforms or hats with rainbow colors and the team will hold activities for fans in support of LGBTQ members and allies.

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game interleague series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

