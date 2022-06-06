Meredith Altrusa community dinner on June 11

MOULTONBOROUGH — The HUB Working Group will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moultonborough Library program room. This meeting is for those who would like to help with tasks associated with gathering information on The HUB to provide as complete a proposal as possible to the town at the 2023 Town Meeting. “We have been approached by numerous individuals asking how they could help with The HUB project, so we decided to hold this meeting to gather people who have reached out, as well as anyone else who would like to help with bringing The HUB Community, Activity & Aquatic Centre to Moultonborough,” says Mark Borrin, one of the leaders of The HUB Working Group. One of the main tasks that the group needs help with is information gathering in the following areas; building design, landscape design, energy efficiency in buildings, operating costs of similar size facilities, aquatic centre costs and maintenance, and recreation and aquatic centre program options. To gather some of the information, site visits to other facilities would be involved. Also, the areas of community outreach, fundraising and grant writing are just as important. “We started referring to those who are in support of The HUB and want to talk about it in the community as ‘HUB Ambassadors’ and people responded well to the name.” says Borrin. “Although the vote to move funds to be set aside for The HUB came up 2 votes short at this year’s Town Meeting, The HUB has huge community support, and we have been encouraged by many with their vocal and financial support to keep the project moving forward,” Borrin states.

