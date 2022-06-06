ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Meredith Altrusa community dinner on June 11

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

MEREDITH — The Altrusa Club of Meredith will be offering their next community dinner at...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Pamela Joyal: Grateful to Lakes Region Community for supporting Interlakes Community Caregivers

The Lakes Region community deserves a standing ovation. Interlakes Community Caregivers would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who attended The Jersey Tenors benefit concert May 28. The adage “It Takes a Village” is certainly true as many hands were involved to help make the concert a huge success. Thank you to the Temple B’Nai Israel “We Care” team, for choosing ICCI as the beneficiary this spring. The team did an outstanding job and worked tirelessly to make sure the planning, promotion and ticket sales were on track. The “We Care” team is comprised of incredible, thoughtful people who made the experience fun. Thank you all.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Library celebrates 121 years on June 25

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, invites the public to a Library Anniversary Party on Saturday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The library's historic building opened in June, 1901. Help us celebrate 121 years in the building. For the kids, there will be a Summer Reading Kick-Off party starting at 10:30 a.m. featuring the music and antics of Mr. Aaron and then Stella the miniature horse will be here at 11:30 a.m.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NH Pumpkin Festival plans are growing

LACONIA — The seeds were planted in May and the plans for a one-day 2022 NH Pumpkin Festival event are growing. The goal is to raise $50,000 by July 1. “There is a tremendous amount of planning that goes into this festival, including securing fundraising and volunteers,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber and organizer of the NH Pumpkin Festival event. "Although the event is months away, we are relying on the community's support and truly appreciate an engaged steering committee including Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer to produce a successful, family-friendly festival."
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Patricia Emanuel: Give veterans the job of keeping schools safe

On June 9, approximately 9 a.m., I received a frantic phone call from my daughter stating that Winnisquam High School was on lockdown. With several attempts to call the school and trying to reach her children, she was unsuccessful. I instructed her to stay home with her youngest child and...
LACONIA, NH
City
Meredith, NH
Meredith, NH
Society
laconiadailysun.com

Jazmine Jackson: City of Laconia should put up pride flags

One can’t even be upset about Paulette Caruso’s letter openly expressing her and her child’s hate for the LGBTQ+ community and the school district's fair decision to suspend him — at least she exposed herself for what some of us already knew she was. Instead of taking the blame off of her son for breaking school policies in numerous ways, she should try taking a deeper look at her values. Love thy neighbor, right?
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Cathcart: Recent Memory Lab session at Meredith library extremely helpful

This is to publicly express my thanks to the recently remodeled Meredith Public Library and library director Erin Apostolos for making one of my dreams come true. For years I have wanted to preserve electronically the content of cassettes made during family reunions in the 1990s, but was reluctant to let these "beloved voices" out of my hands. My lack of digital competence was another drawback. Recently, however, I attended a Memory Lab session at the library where I saw its multimedia (film, audio, photo) conversion devices in action and was greatly reassured that the job could be done safely. Thank you again Chris Leland and all at the library for your patience in helping me preserve and pass down these precious family memories.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Alexander J. Paquin III, 78

LACONIA — Al Paquin, 78, passed away at his home on May 30, 2022. He was born October 25, 1943 in Laconia. He leaves behind two sons, Richard Paquin Sr. and Tim Paquin; a daughter, Cindy Lindskog; adopted son, Dave Vallee; sisters, Sandy, Linda and Debbie; brothers, Robert and James; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many extended family.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Shopping for cows

In March, Kevin Cole from Pittsfield called because he was selling his entire herd of Scottish Highlanders to make room for more Belted Galloways. He asked, “Did I want to buy them?” Did I need twenty-four more bovines?. This spring, my herd was down to twenty-three, the perfect...
PITTSFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Speare’s RehabFit offering free workshop on managing arthritis

PLYMOUTH — Speare’s Choice PT/RehabFIT invites the community to a free workshop on strategies for conquering arthritic pain. The two-part series will be led by Speare physical therapist Katelyn Palazzolo on Thursday, June 9 and Thursday, June 16, both at 3 p.m. The workshops will be held in the RehabFIT exercise room at 103 Boulder Point. All are welcome, no registration is required.
laconiadailysun.com

The Jersey Tenors did not disappoint during May We Care concert

MEREDITH — The Jersey Tenors wowed a packed theater and rocked the house, Jersey style on May 28. The four New Jersey “wise guys” did not disappoint the record crowd that came out to support Interlakes Community Caregivers, a volunteer organization that provides supportive services and information for local residents who may need assistance with rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, or neighborly home visits.
laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Carrie Duran of Wolfeboro

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jane L. Scroggs, 75

MILFORD — Jane L. Scroggs, 75, of Boynton Hill Road, Milford, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Jane was born on February 24, 1947 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Claude “Bing” and Gladys (Neal) Plummer. She was a graduate...
MILFORD, NH
Advocacy
Advocacy
Society
Society
laconiadailysun.com

The HUB Working Group to hold 'HUB Ambassador' meeting

MOULTONBOROUGH — The HUB Working Group will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moultonborough Library program room. This meeting is for those who would like to help with tasks associated with gathering information on The HUB to provide as complete a proposal as possible to the town at the 2023 Town Meeting. “We have been approached by numerous individuals asking how they could help with The HUB project, so we decided to hold this meeting to gather people who have reached out, as well as anyone else who would like to help with bringing The HUB Community, Activity & Aquatic Centre to Moultonborough,” says Mark Borrin, one of the leaders of The HUB Working Group. One of the main tasks that the group needs help with is information gathering in the following areas; building design, landscape design, energy efficiency in buildings, operating costs of similar size facilities, aquatic centre costs and maintenance, and recreation and aquatic centre program options. To gather some of the information, site visits to other facilities would be involved. Also, the areas of community outreach, fundraising and grant writing are just as important. “We started referring to those who are in support of The HUB and want to talk about it in the community as ‘HUB Ambassadors’ and people responded well to the name.” says Borrin. “Although the vote to move funds to be set aside for The HUB came up 2 votes short at this year’s Town Meeting, The HUB has huge community support, and we have been encouraged by many with their vocal and financial support to keep the project moving forward,” Borrin states.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kathleen M. Comstock, 70

Kathleen Mae Comstock, 70 of Redding Lane died June 5, 2022, at her home after a long illness. Devoted wife and mother born in Portland, Maine on February 3,1952. She was the daughter of Leander and Lillian (Pond) Mingo. A 1971 graduate of Laconia High School. In 1980 she and...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gerritt J. Farina Sr., 86

MASHPEE, Mass. — Gerritt (Gary, Sr,), son of the late Nella Foley and Sal Farina, died at home in Mashpee, MA among family on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He passed away just shy of his 87th birthday after a long-term battle with Alzheimer’s and declining health. He managed his illnesses with strength and grace.
MASHPEE, MA
laconiadailysun.com

99th Annual Laconia Motorcycle Week kick starts

LACONIA — Though last year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week was mostly unaffected by pandemic restrictions, this year marks its fully fledged return. Initial restrictions around dining and vendors for the 2021 Motorcycle Week were mostly lifted by its start in June, said event organizer Charlie St. Clair. This year’s event is clear of any pandemic related restrictions. A notable change since last year's rally, the border crossing from Canada is now open again.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

‘I want to be buried with my brothers and sisters who served’

A new law co-sponsored by the federal delegation allowed David LeBlanc to be interred at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen Thursday. Despite his six years in the National Guard, LeBlanc was previously ineligible. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Cheryl LeBlanc buried her husband, Dave, at the New...
BOSCAWEN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Howard P. Chase, 79

LACONIA — Howard “Butch” Philip Chase, 79, of County Drive, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia. Howard was born on February 23, 1943 in Lincoln, son of the late Howard Austin Chase and Cecelia C. (Boucher) Liberty. Howard graduated from Lincoln...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas Lemay: Letter writer's anger at high school staff is misplaced

I don’t necessarily agree with a student being suspended over this, but in response to a recent mom’s outrage that her child was punished for putting up a sign in the high school, I feel like her anger at the high school staff is misplaced. I understand that her son has a right to free speech, but a “No more LGBTQ!” sign is a huge red flag to me. It sounds as though he wishes to eradicate any person who has these feelings.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Robert M. Bradley, 83

MEREDITH — Robert Michael Bradley, 83, passed away on June 6, 2022, at his home in Meredith. Robert was born on April 8, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. His burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Greenwich, Connecticut.
MEREDITH, NH

