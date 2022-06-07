These Sea-Doos Cruise Down The Road

You aren’t looking at a digital rendering – these are completely real.

It’s always amazing the ingenuity of some guy in his garage. While we constantly are reminded what professional shops with all kinds of resources can do, it’s still always more entertaining to see what Mr. Average Joe can pull off with some time and patience. That’s what these Sea-Doos converted into road-going scooters are all about and the result is absolutely amazing.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

We can only imagine the kinds of looks these two get as they cruise down the road. They’ve taken these customized rides to all kinds of events, including the Woodward Dream Cruise and Daytona Bike Week, where no doubt the crowds have really gotten a kick out of seeing watercraft driving on pavement. Just going around town, the long stares and disbelieving gawkers have to be entertaining.

As you’ll see in the video from Wheels Through Time, these two brought the Sea-Doos converted into two-wheelers by the museum to show them off. Ken says he saw builds like these before on the internet, so that’s where he got the idea. From there they figured out what kind of scooters would fit inside the Sea-Door Bombadiers they acquired, which required surprisingly few modifications. With 150cc four-stroke air-cooled engines and a low curb weight, these rides look like a fair bit of fun, but you’re not going to win many races, which isn’t the point of the build anyway.

As is the case with any good build, the details on these are the icing on the cake. Little things like the “Scoot-A-Doo” graphics on the sides not to mention the other decals really make these fun to keep admiring.

Check out the video to learn more about these Scoot-A-Doo builds and see them in action.