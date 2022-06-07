ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Driver in Marathon County crash that critically injured 2 convicted of 6th OWI

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGYtl_0g3OKTro00
Heather E. Barrett, of Stratford

A woman who was driving drunk in a head-on crash in Marathon County that left two people critically injured was convicted last week of her sixth drunken driving offense, part of a plea deal in the case, and will spend time in prison.

Heather E. Barrett, 36, of Stratford, was also injured in the crash, which was reported at about 3:55 p.m. June 3, 2021 on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. 107. Police say Barrett was driving east on Hwy. 153 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.230 when she crossed the center line in her Lincoln MKZ and struck an oncoming Chevy Silverado with two passengers inside. A witness said Barrett was tailgating and crossing the center line before the crash, according to court documents.

When crews arrived they discovered one person lying in the roadway. One person was extricated from a vehicle. A helicopter was paged to the scene and all three people involved, including Barrett and both passengers in the pickup, were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with traumatic injuries. All passengers survived.

Charges were filed June 17 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a plea and sentencing hearing Friday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill sentenced Barrett to three years in prison on the OWI charge. Additional charges of OWI causing injury, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and other related counts were dismissed, according to online court records.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge O’Neill also ordered Barrett to spend five years on extended supervision following her eventual release.

Barrett’s driving privileges can be reinstated after three years.

Comments / 3

Related
wisfarmer.com

Man dies in tractor vs. semi crash in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police: Fake 911 report sends units out in force

Stevens Point police say they are investigating a fraudulent 911 call that sent multiple units to a home near Briggs and Prentice streets on Friday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 911 talk-to-text message from someone on Fourth Ave. who claimed he’d just shot his girlfriend and was now going to kill himself. Paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department were asked to stage nearby, and a medical helicopter was asked to remain on standby.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wiproud.com

2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, WI
Stratford, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Marathon County, WI
Marathon County, WI
Accidents
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
WausauPilot

Traffic stop leads to major drug seizure in Wausau

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosinee man convicted of homicide in Cassandra Ayon case

A 42-year-old Mosinee man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body. Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon before her death. Now, he stands convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse.
MOSINEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

One Person Killed in Tractor and Semi Accident South of Neillsville

One person was killed in a tractor and semi accident south of Neillsville Tuesday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 10pm, they received a report of the accident two and half miles south of Neillsville on Highway 95. When they arrived, they found the tractor upside down in the ditch. 59-year-old Thomas Kren of Neillsville was killed in the accident.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Sentencing#Lincoln Mkz#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Aspirus Wausau Hospital#Circuit#Spe
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man in 2020 fatal hit-and-run reaches plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie pleads no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle. Court records show now 40-year-old Christopher Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies after crash in Fond du Lac County

SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
starjournalnow.com

Woodruff man arrested in connection with threats

An 18-year old suspect is in custody at the Oneida County jail following threats made yesterday against two Northwoods school districts. Adam Bauman of Woodruff was arrested yesterday. Charges, if any, are pending. According to Oneida County Sheriff’s Captain Terri Hook, the Minocqua Police Department received a threat against school...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
WSAW

5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to 90 months for meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 90 months in prison for meth trafficking convictions. La Crosse Police arrested 36-year-old Corey Stern in August 2020 who had been selling meth, heroin and LSD out of a hotel room, according to the DOJ. Stern remained in custody until November when he was released on a signature bond. June of the following year, police arrested Stern again in a traffic stop. Police discovered a loaded handgun and bags of meth totaling over 176 grams.
LA CROSSE, WI
wxpr.org

Judge: Woman must serve life without parole for 2006 killing in Marathon County

A Wisconsin woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband more than 15 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Cindy Schulz-Juedes was found guilty in October of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say 58-year-old Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006 at the couple’s home in the town of Hull.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy