Driver in Marathon County crash that critically injured 2 convicted of 6th OWI

Heather E. Barrett, of Stratford

A woman who was driving drunk in a head-on crash in Marathon County that left two people critically injured was convicted last week of her sixth drunken driving offense, part of a plea deal in the case, and will spend time in prison.

Heather E. Barrett, 36, of Stratford, was also injured in the crash, which was reported at about 3:55 p.m. June 3, 2021 on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. 107. Police say Barrett was driving east on Hwy. 153 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.230 when she crossed the center line in her Lincoln MKZ and struck an oncoming Chevy Silverado with two passengers inside. A witness said Barrett was tailgating and crossing the center line before the crash, according to court documents.

When crews arrived they discovered one person lying in the roadway. One person was extricated from a vehicle. A helicopter was paged to the scene and all three people involved, including Barrett and both passengers in the pickup, were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with traumatic injuries. All passengers survived.

Charges were filed June 17 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a plea and sentencing hearing Friday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill sentenced Barrett to three years in prison on the OWI charge. Additional charges of OWI causing injury, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and other related counts were dismissed, according to online court records.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge O’Neill also ordered Barrett to spend five years on extended supervision following her eventual release.

Barrett’s driving privileges can be reinstated after three years.