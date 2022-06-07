ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Akron: Police

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Akron , police said.

Police responded to the Power Street and Allyn Street area just after midnight, Tuesday morning, following reports of shots fired.

A teen was reportedly running up the street and stopped a person in a vehicle asking for help. Police said they didn’t find the teen when they arrived on scene but they were able to find items of clothing that showed evidence of someone being shot.

Police later learned the teen was dropped off at the Cleveland Clinic Akron Medical Center and was taken into surgery for his gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the boy, who they are not identifying at this time, is expected to survive the shooting. Investigators did speak with the teen, who said he was “shot by an unknown person on the other side of town.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

