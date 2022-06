On May 30 at approximately 10:35 a.m. CST a 2003 Harley-Davidson driven by Brandon Burkemo, Williston was traveling west on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earl Ray, Stanley, was facing north and turned left (west) onto County Road 6 from the travel center. The Harley-Davidson struck the rear of the Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Harley-Davidson was transported to CHI-St. Alexius Hospital, Williston where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO