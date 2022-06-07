Food Truck Rodeo Held in Watford City

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down overnight, but temperatures will remain mild as lows only drop into the 50s and low 60s. The heat really builds in this weekend as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Northern Plains. At the same time, energy will arrive from the west, increasing the chances for thunderstorms. At this point, it appears that a few waves of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, first tomorrow evening into the overnight, and particularly late in the day Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s for many this weekend, along with increased moisture in the atmosphere. With ingredients in place, severe weather will be possible during this timeframe, again with the best chances being late Sunday and Monday.

WARD COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO