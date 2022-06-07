ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities clinic owner ordered not to practice medicine after faking medical drug trials

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyKPa_0g3OJgQa00

The Washington state Department of Health has ordered the owner of two former Tri-Cities medical research companies not to practice medicine in the state.

Sami Anwar, 43, is serving a 28-year sentence in federal prison after faking Tri-Cities medical drug trials.

He has been jailed since November 2018 when a federal grand jury returned indictments that led to his conviction on 47 felony counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and furnishing materially false information to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In July 2019 the Washington Department of Health’s Unlicensed Practice Program notified Anwar of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order because he had no physician’s license.

As chief executive officer of a medical center he had interfered with clinical care, reviewed patient charts and instructed a physician assistant how to treat patients.

The final order announced this month wraps up the Department of Health case and includes a $1,000 fine, which pales in comparison to the criminal sanctions in federal court.

His federal court sentence included an order to pay $1.9 million in restitution to fraud victims, and federal officials have attempted to recover $5.6 million from his assets.

Anwar operated Mid-Columbia Research and Zain Research off North Columbia Boulevard in Richland.

He trained as a medical doctor in his native Pakistan before moving to the United States in 2008. A naturalized citizen, he was unable to get his license in America so he turned to medical research.

For six years he collected millions of dollars from pharmaceutical companies and sponsors while claiming to be testing medicine for various studies.

Instead, he dumped some medications and told his employees to falsify records.

When study participants were actually given the experimental drugs, he kept incomplete records on the drugs’ safety and efficacy and also did not accurately report what was happening with the patients.

In one case a 3-year-old girl was left permanently scarred after she was enrolled in a studies for scabies medication, when she actually had eczema.

In another case, a man died while serving as a test subject in two different clinical trials at the same time.

But Anwar’s actions posed a threat to millions more, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors said his actions placed “millions of citizens in real danger through his intentional submission of fraudulent and corrupt medical data into a public health system that Americans rely on every day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Nationwide salmonella outbreak hits Washington, including Pierce County

The Washington State Department of Health has detected cases of salmonella across the state, including in Pierce County, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the department. The news localizes a Thursday CDC announcement about a national salmonella outbreak linked to live poultry like ducks and chickens. According to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Crane repair company expands Tri-City footprint

A 51-year-old crane repair company recently opened its second location in the Tri-Cities. WHECO Corp. started out as a parts supplier in Dayton and then expanded to six facilities across the U.S. over the decades, along with a rebuild center in the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Tri Cities#Medicine#Medical Doctor#Clinical Trials#The Department Of Health#Mid Columbia Research#Zain Research
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,247 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in […]
OHIO STATE
KING-5

New state rule could cost Washington coffee stands thousands, business owner warns

STANWOOD, Wash. — A quiet change to the Washington Administrative Code has coffee stand owners across the state foaming. The state's administrative code now requires coffee and food stand operators to have "permanent plumbing" in their mobile businesses, including toilets. One Snohomish County coffee stand owner is now worried countless stands could close if the rule doesn't change.
STANWOOD, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Marijuana Licenses – June 2022

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Washington State Cannabis Company, 2415 Robertson Drive, Richland. License type: marijuana retailer. Application type: assumption. Cordus LLC, 56005 N. Thomas Road, Suite A, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
WASHINGTON STATE
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Water system supplier bets big on Tri-City growth

HD Fowler Co. is betting on Tri-City growth. The Bellevue-based company is expanding its Pasco location with a 17,000-square-foot office and shop to serve its growing business. HD Fowler provides pipes and other water system parts to area contractors and builders and has seen business soar since it first opened here in 2001.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Former Pasco employees file claims of damages against the city

The city of Pasco is in litigation following 3 claims for damages that allege a hostile work environment, race discrimination and sexual harassment. 3 former city workers claim the city failed to take "timely and appropriate action" following complaints of sexual harassment to their supervisor. They claim a co-worker made inappropriate comments and physical contact such as grabbing their butts . They went on to claim they "felt sexually molested".
q13fox.com

Washington students can now be excused from class for mental health reasons

WASHINGTON - A new law that goes into effect on June 9 will allow Washington students to be legally excused from school for mental health reasons. Under H.B. 1834, students will be able to be excused from school if they are experiencing symptoms related to mental illness or challenges to their mental health. The excused absence also applies for counseling and related treatment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
184
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy