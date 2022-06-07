ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Here are the states with monkeypox cases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IPtT_0g3OJZCN00

( The Hill ) — Monkeypox has been found in 12 states and Washington, D.C., just weeks after it was first detected in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency has stressed that the virus, which spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, is not a high risk to the public.

However, the CDC did raise its warning level for monkeypox to a Level 2 concern, meaning Americans should be cautious when they travel but do not have to cancel their plans.

A person infected with monkeypox can form painful rashes and lesions. The virus lasts from two to four weeks, and a person is no longer contagious once the lesions heal.

Most of the cases in the U.S. have been found in men who have sex with other men. One case has been discovered in a woman who had engaged in heterosexual sex.

What is monkeypox?

The U.S. has not reported any deaths from the monkeypox cases, and officials are working to contain cases by identifying who was exposed to the virus and getting them a vaccine.

There are currently more than 30 cases in the nation.

“The strain of the monkeypox virus affecting patients in this outbreak is the West African clade, and that is less severe than other known clades [such as] the Congo Basin clade, meaning that in historical outbreaks in Africa it has led to fewer deaths,” Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director for the CDC’s Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said.

Here are the states known to have monkeypox cases:

California

California has at least six known monkeypox cases in the state. The first case was announced on May 27.

The patient was from Sacramento County and recently traveled to Europe. The individual was not hospitalized and was isolated at home.

Los Angeles County recorded its first case on June 2, saying the person recently traveled and was in close contact with someone who likely had the virus.

The individual was symptomatic but did not need to be hospitalized.

Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced the first monkeypox case in the state on May 26.

The first case was a young adult male who traveled to Canada, and a second case was reported about a man who was a close contact of the first individual, according to the state health department, Rocky Mountain PBS reported .

Since then, a third individual in Colorado was confirmed to have contracted monkeypox.

Florida

Florida has four recorded monkeypox cases in the state, with the first announced on May 22.

The first case was from an individual in Broward County who recently traveled outside the U.S.

Since then, two more cases have popped up in the area. CBS Miami reported that one of the cases was from a person who traveled internationally, and another was in a person who contracted the virus in Florida.

The CDC also reported a fourth case in the Sunshine State.

Georgia

The state announced its first monkeypox case on June 6 in a man from the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The man has a history of international travel and has been isolated in his home.

No further cases have been reported in Georgia so far.

Hawaii

Hawaii announced a probable monkeypox case on June 4 in a resident from the state.

The patient recently traveled to an area that is known to have cases, according to the state’s health department.

The person is in the hospital and in stable condition.

Illinois

The first case of monkeypox in Illinois was announced on June 2 in a man who recently traveled to Europe.

The individual was a resident of Chicago who was isolated at home and in “good condition,” according to the state.

A second case was announced a day later in another Chicago resident who was a close contact of the first man.

Massachusetts

The first case of monkeypox in the U.S. was found in Massachusetts and announced on May 18.

The case was in an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. The state said the individual was in the hospital and in good condition when the infection was announced.

No more cases have since been reported in the state.

New York

New York has confirmed seven people have contracted monkeypox after the first case was confirmed on May 26.

The state did not say where the individuals recently traveled but warned that those who have traveled to Portugal, Spain, the U.K., Canada or Central or Western African countries are more at risk to have the virus.

Where and how is monkeypox spreading?

The state also said men who have sex with men and anyone that has close physical contact with others is at an elevated risk.

Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the state’s first monkeypox case on June 2.

The case was in a Philadelphia resident, but no further information was given about the patient.

“The threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low,” said Health Department Acute Communicable Disease Program Manager Dana Perella. “Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms.”

Utah

In Utah, the Salt Lake County Health Department issued an announcement on May 23 about two probable monkeypox cases.

The cases were in two adult males that lived in the same household. The two traveled internationally earlier in May.

The individuals had mild cases, according to the department, and were expected to fully recover.

Virginia

Virginia announced its first case of monkeypox on May 26 in a female resident.

The woman recently traveled to an African country where the monkeypox virus is present, according to the state.

She was isolated at home and did not require hospitalization.

Washington

Washington reported one case on May 27 and has since not seen any more recorded cases of monkeypox.

The state said the individual was isolated at home and did not need hospitalization, but did not disclose recent travel history.

None of the people exposed to the patient were considered possible positive cases.

Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia announced its first monkeypox case on Monday in an individual who recently traveled to Europe.

Authorities said close contacts of the individuals are being monitored, and no further cases have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Washington, DC
Health
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
WJTV 12

Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time. Police said Shydarius Williams,17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4. Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Americans#West African
WJTV 12

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7. Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man shot in neck by uncle on Northview Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his nephew in the neck. The shooting happened on Northview Drive Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Daibeiun Luckett, was shot by his uncle, Terrance Murriel, during a fight. Luckett was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford woman charged with first degree murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 29-year-old Oxford woman was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8 just after midnight on South Lamar Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and the suspect. The victim died at the scene. The suspect, Alexandria Griste, […]
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Highway 42 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Hattiesburg. Police said the body of the unidentified woman was found in the 5300 block of Highway 42 just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Investigators said the woman’s identity is not being released until her family has […]
WJTV 12

JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday. Police and first responders arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the body was transported by the Hinds County coroner.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shots fired at MS utility worker; suspect identified

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home after he shot at a utility worker in Mississippi. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Vonrico Dontrell Rayford, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with several counts […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy