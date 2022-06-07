ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County primary election 2022: Live updates from Redding on local, state races

By Record Searchlight staff
 3 days ago

Polls have closed as Shasta County voters have rendered their decision on eight local races.

North State residents also voted on state and federal races in Tuesday's primary.

Follow up-to-date election results throughout the evening at Redding.com.

Locally, two open seats are up for grabs on the Board of Supervisors:

Redding Councilor Erin Resner is taking on political newcomer Kevin Crye to replace Supervisor Joe Chimenti in District 1.

Anderson Mayor Baron Browning is in a crowded field of five — including newcomer Chris Kelstrom — to replace Supervisor Les Baugh in District 5.

Crye and Kelstrom are among the six candidates competing in Shasta County races who are backed by the Liberty Committee. Much of Liberty’s money comes from supporters of former Supervisor Leonard Moty’s recall — including Connecticut millionaire Reverge Anselmo who contributed $450,000 to the recall and $180,000 to the Liberty Committee.

Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa is going for his sixth term in California's U.S Congressional District 1.

In California Assembly District 1, Megan Dahle is defending her seat.

County voters will also decide on contests for schools superintendent, district attorney, sheriff and clerk/registrar of voters.

Voters can go to their precincts to vote or scan their vote-by-mail ballots at the Shasta County Elections Office in downtown Redding. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Voting underway in Shasta County

Voters in Redding stuffed the ballot box at City Hall before 8 a.m., casting their votes from their vehicles in the 2022 California primary election.

So full was the drop-off box, it took election workers over 15 minutes to unlock the box doors and make sure all the ballots were collected for processing.

"Usually I vote in person but right now I just don't have the time," Redding resident Tony Giovaniello said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuuOd_0g3OJWYC00

Locally, Shasta County voters are deciding on the races for sheriff, clerk, district attorney, superintendent of schools and supervisors for District 1 and 5.

Elections are also being held for Assembly District 1 and U.S. Congressional District 1.

"Our democracy is at stake," said Ann Finney, 70, of Redding.

Redding resident Natalie Edholm cast her ballot at the Shasta County Elections Office and was joined by her granddaughter who isn't yet old enough to vote.

"I wanted to show her that your vote always counts," Edholm said.

Sid Champion, 75, of Redding said voting on Election Day is a "tradition" he shares with his wife.

"I'll read two voters guides and I'm constantly underlining and circling things," Champion said. "I want to make an intelligent vote."

— Ethan Hanson

Where are ballot drop off locations near me?

Ballot drop boxes that close at 8 p.m. Tuesday are at these locations:

  • Shasta County Elections Office, 1643 Market St. in Redding
  • Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Ave. in Redding
  • Anderson City Hall, 1887 Howard St. in Anderson
  • Redding Electric Utility, 3611 Avtech Parkway in Redding
  • Shasta County Sheriff Burney Station, 20509 Shasta St. in Burney
  • Shasta Lake Visitor Center, 1525 Median Ave. in Shasta Lake

Staffed drop boxes open during daytime hours are at these locations:

  • Holiday Market at 2455 Hartnell Ave. in Redding
  • Holiday Market at 3315 Placer St. in Redding
  • Holiday Market at 9350 Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro
  • Holiday Market at 20635 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood
  • Sav-Mor at 6536 Westside Road in Redding
  • Happy Valley Country Market at 5235 Happy Valley Road in Anderson
  • My-T-Fine Foods at 21919 Highway 299 in Bella Vista
  • Reed’s Market at 7007 Shingle Glen Trail in Shingletown

