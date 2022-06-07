ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

California primary updates: Tulare County voters decide Devin Nunes’ replacement, runoff spots

By Staff and wire reports
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4oi3_0g3OJ7oW00

Voters in Tulare County will be asked on Tuesday to weigh in on races at the federal, state, and county levels. Follow here throughout the day for the latest election results, reactions and analysis of the California primary elections in Tulare County.

Compared to the 2021 recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — which garnered more than 155,000 votes countywide — turnout is lacking, Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin said.

"We've had a slow turnout at first," Baldwin said, noting that the county had only tallied about a thousand votes across its 42 polling centers as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. She attributed the lagging performance to an abundance of candidates in the primary, especially for the crowded governor's race. "We've had a lot of people saying they don't know who to vote for because there's so many (candidates) to choose from."

With more than 50 candidates on the ballot, several voters that the Times-Delta interviewed on Tuesday expressed confusion and ambivalence about what they said was a crowded field of candidates.

"There are so many candidates on the ballot, I had no idea who any of them were; I had to rely on what was printed (in the voter guide), which I don't love to do," said Marie Neese of Strathmore.

While races for federal, statewide, and legislative seats are primaries, with the top two finishers advancing to the state’s general election Nov. 8, county-level races could be decided if one candidate receives a majority of the vote. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to a November runoff election.

Voters will weigh in on one countywide race: Incumbent Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero will face three challengers (Scott Harness, Kelly Culver, Melvin K. Gong). If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will move on to the November general election,

Incumbents in other countywide offices — including Tulare County sheriff and district attorney — are uncontested

Tulare County election results: Polls close at 8; follow for latest updates

The June 7 election includes primaries for federal, statewide and legislative races, with the top two finishers advancing to the state’s general election on Nov. 8.

This year, Tulare County voters will cast votes in new California State Assembly Districts, State Senate Districts, and U.S. House of Representatives Districts after boundaries were redrawn courtesy of the 2020 census.

New voting boundaries: Redrawn political maps may split Visalia, Tulare. That could mean less government representation

The new districts apply in all races — with one exception: California’s 22nd Congressional district seat that was vacated by Devin Nunes earlier this year. The special primary election on April 5 began the process to fill this seat. Connie Conway and Lourin Hubbard won places on the June 7 ballot in the pre-redistricted District 22. The winner will serve that District until the end of that term, Jan. 3, 2023.

U.S. Congress

20th District

Geography : The southern half of Visalia, the northern tip of Tulare, and almost all of eastern Tulare County, including Three Rivers and Springville. The district will also swing south into parts of Kern County, east into Kings County, and north into Fresno County, including Clovis.

Candidates: Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) represents much of the district now and is the clear frontrunner. Other candidates include: Marisa Wood, James Macauley, James Davis and Ben Dewell

21st District

Geography: Northern half of Visalia and Tulare County in the south and stretch north into Fresno County, including a large portion of Fresno.

Candidates: Current 16th district Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) is the consensus front runner. Other candidates include Eric Garcia, Michael Maher, and Matt Stoll

22nd District

Geography: It will take in the southern half of Tulare, most of southern Tulare County, and parts of Kings County, including the city of Hanford, and Kern County, including the cities of Delano and McFarland.

Candidates: Current 21st district Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) is facing opposition from a pro-Trump candidate and several Democrats. His opponents include Rudy Salas, Chris Mathys and Adam Medeiros

State Senate

16th District

Geography: City of Dinuba, a small part of Visalia and most of Tulare, and large parts of southern Tulare County and Kern County, including Bakersfield. Redistricting changed the borders significantly, but much of the new district includes what is currently Senate District 14.

Candidates: Probably the most interesting race of the night. Current State Senator Melissa Hurtado will face off against well-connected fellow Democrat and former State Assemblywoman Nicole Parra in this Democrat-leaning district. Other candidates include Gregory Tatum, Bryan Osorio, and David Shepard.

12th District

Geography: Most of Visalia and the northern tip of Tulare. Also includes a large swath of eastern Tulare County, including Three Rivers and large parts of Kern County as far south as Edwards Air Force Base. Before the redistricting that goes into effect this year, much of this was in the 16th District.

Candidates: State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) is the clear front-runner for the seat. She faces Democrat Susanne Gundy of Visalia.

14th District

Geography: Small slivers of northern Tulare and southern Merced counties and large sections of Fresno and Madera counties. The newly redistricted 14th District contains much of the area from the current Senate District 12.

Candidates: Incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero (D) is the clear frontrunner. She will face Paulina Miranda or Amnon Shor.

State Assembly

32nd District

Geography: Most of Visalia and almost all eastern Tulare County, including Three Rivers and a large part of Kern County. As with other state districts, this one has changed significantly with the new maps that take effect this year.

Candidates: Current State Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) is running unopposed.

33rd District

Geography: Most of Tulare, a small part of Visalia and southern Tulare County, and most of Kings County, including the cities of Hanford and Lemoore.

Candidates: Current 26th District Assemblymen Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) is the clear frontrunner. Other candidates include Democrats Ruben Macareno and former Tulare Mayor Jose Sigala.

Macareno, a Farmersville councilman, is also a representative of the Tulare County Association of Governments, Council of Cities, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the county’s Homelessness Task Force.

Sigala was first elected to the Tulare City Council in 2016 and was reelected in 2020 to serve another four years after losing to Mathis in 2018. Sigala was appointed Mayor in 2018 and served a two-year term.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: California primary updates: Tulare County voters decide Devin Nunes’ replacement, runoff spots

Comments / 7

Related
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, CA
City
Clovis, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Tulare County, CA
Government
City
Madera, CA
City
Strathmore, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Visalia, CA
City
Delano, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Lemoore, CA
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Farmersville, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Some local election frontrunners preparing to take office

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Three local key races could already be decided. A new Fresno city council member, Fresno County Sheriff, and the Kings County District Attorney. These candidates already have the necessary votes to secure their respective offices, though a win is not certain. Still, these candidates are already waiting...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Mathis
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Melissa Hurtado
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCRA.com

California 2022 Primary Election results: Solano County races

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — June 7, 2022, is California's Primary Election, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Solano County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in. Return to full election results for California. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: DA’s Recall in San Francisco, Developer’s Lead in LA Show California Voters’ Frustration

It may be tempting to make too much of what happened Tuesday in California’s two most prominent cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Right-wing media are screaming that the overwhelming recall of San Francisco’s uber-progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and businessman Rick Caruso’s top finish in a field of 12 candidates for mayor bodes well for a Republican comeback in this deep blue state.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
507
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy