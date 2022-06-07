ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving expected to sign extension with the Nets this summer

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jm5r0_0g3OJ6vn00

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has made it public that he’d like to re-shape the culture in the Barclays Center and prioritize adding team-first players who will be available, but that doesn’t mean the team is willing to let superstar guard Kyrie Irving walk.

Irving has until the end of the month to decide whether to opt into the final year of his contract or test free agency.

While there have been reports that the Nets are reluctant to offer Irving the max extension he desires, the New York Post reports that it’s more likely that Irving returns to the Nets with a new deal than it is for Irving to simply opt in. Marks said in mid-May that the organization had not sat down with Irving to talk about a potential contract, but that he planned to make such a meeting happen.

Via the New York Post:

“Irving has until June 29 to decide whether he will opt out of the final $36.5 million year of his contract for 2022-23 and become a free agent. But both Nets and league sources told The Post an extension is more likely.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz star not expected to return to team?

The Utah Jazz will have a new head coach next season. They may have some big roster changes too. There has been talk for years about possible friction between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While one online sportsbook favors Mitchell to return to the team next season, they do not favor Gobert to return.
NBA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony’s 15-Year-Old Kiyan Looks Amazing In 1-On-1 Duels: "That Step Back Hesi Jumper Is Fire"

Almost every current NBA superstar has a kid following in their footsteps, as they try to become NBA players too and have the same or bigger success than their fathers. The most famous cases are LeBron James and Bronny James, Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade, but they're not the only ones trying to help their children play in the association a couple of years from now.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sign Extension#The Barclays Center#The New York Post#Marks
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Draymond's Wife Rips Celtics Fans: NBA World Reacts

On Wednesday night, Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made it clear she was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd. "Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" the statement began. "Are they not human? Is someone stand at your job saying off the wall things to you?"
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Juwan Howard’s Net Worth in 2022

Juwan Howard enjoyed a successful career during his 19 years in the NBA. With two championships and and an All-Star selection to boot, Howard made history as the first player in league history to sign a deal worth more than $100 million. Let’s dig into Juwan Howard’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy