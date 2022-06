Three counties in the San Luis Valley are currently at Level Medium according to the CDC: Alamosa County, Conejos County, and Rio Grande County. This is a reflection of a sustained increase in COVID-19 across all SLV counties, and more counties may move to this level. There have been 123 new cases reported in the SLV during the past week. With this increase, if you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO