Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself, committed lewd act on MBTA train

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Photo: Transit Police Department

BOSTON — Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female victim on an MBTA train last week.

The incident happened on an Orange Line train that was traveling between Haymarket and Malden station, according to the Transit Police Department.

“An unknown male got up from his seat, stood in front of the victim, exposed his genital’s, and committed a lewd act,” police said in a news release.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

