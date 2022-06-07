ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Let's celebrate the art of the glow-down

By Jesmeen Kaur Deo
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEKDE_0g3OI4CY00

First things first: I don't think there's anything wrong with wanting to look beautiful. It's not bad to modify or accessorize your looks — all the power to you, for whatever reason you do it. Beautifying is rather smart, actually. But I'm getting ahead of myself.

Let me start from the beginning. And I really do mean the beginning: thousands of years ago, in our evolutionary past, a time when our current psychology was starting to take shape. Our perception of certain behaviors, personality traits, skills and, yes, looks as attractive is often attributed to natural selection that happened back then. Certain facial and body features implied health, reproductive fitness, or just general good genes, and therefore were considered valuable in mates and friends. Fast forward to modern times, and academic literature supports the idea that beautiful people are still perceived more positively in pretty much every way — not just in desirability, but also in intelligence, kindness, humor. Put simply, beauty is a social advantage.

Before globalization, the definition of visual attractiveness was shaped on a regional basis, varying across geographic and cultural landscapes. People enjoyed the benefits of attractiveness as defined wherever they lived. But with the internet and its easy spread of ideas, concepts of beauty have somewhat homogenized. This has unfortunate consequences. Due to the effects of colonialism, the predominating ideal of beauty is largely Eurocentric. Which leaves many of different ethnicities and backgrounds at a social disadvantage right out of the gate.

And that's not all. We now have innovative cosmetic procedures and technologies which distort our idea of realistic bodies further. Modern social media increasingly emphasizes our looks. Gone are the days of getting clout from blog posts; now you've got to post photos, Instagram Reels, TikToks … and let's not forget Zoom, which in itself during the pandemic increased demand for plastic surgery (the "Zoom Boom"). I suppose staring at our own faces for hours at a time on unflattering webcams lead us to realize that we are, in fact, uglier than we realized. I say this facetiously, but the point still stands: Even in an age where we rarely left home, we became more conscious of our looks than ever.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

This doesn't go unnoticed by the beauty industry, which has fanned the flames of our own insecurity since time immemorial. There are many examples of companies creating problems they then solve, from the marketing of cosmetics to the origin of women's razors to how shampooing more frequently came about. Their goal has always been to convince us that not only will we be ugly if we don't buy their products, but we'll suffer the social consequences of ugliness — we'll fail personally and professionally, and become pariahs. Essentially, we'll be losers. $19.99 seems a small price to pay to avoid that, doesn't it? Let the beauty industry "empower" you! But let's be real — if we find ourselves refusing to have photos taken when makeup-free, declining pool invitations because we haven't waxed, or otherwise suffering or missing out on things because we haven't "empowered" ourselves that day, then maybe we have to acknowledge it's not really our choice. That we do this out of fear. Out of shame. And that's the opposite of empowering. 

From my perspective, the only way to dismantle this is to acknowledge it. Our personal preferences are shaped by historical social prejudices and the desire to exploit our insecurities for profit. If only we could cultivate our own individual senses of beauty again, rather than the current one-size-fits-all yawn-fest . . . but admittedly, that kind of paradigm shift is likely a lifelong task. So what to do in the meantime? How can we make ourselves feel beautiful in a world that constantly tells us we aren't?

For myself, the answer has been, we probably can't. By our own warped definitions, we are all ugly. So perhaps another solution for a healthy long-term relationship with our bodies is to embrace ugliness. Forget glow-up culture; enjoy the glow-down. Bodies aren't beautiful, they're just meat sacks with organs in them. They're weird and do gross things sometimes. At the end of the day, your body is just a home for you. It doesn't have to be anything more than that.

This is something I learned myself while writing my book, "TJ Powar Has Something to Prove," a story which centers body image — specifically, body hair stigma. Recognizing where the thoughts to modify my body come from has allowed me to make an informed decision each time on whether to do that thing, rather than automatically feeling like I have to. For example, I've let go of strict hair removal routines (my legs have been gloriously hairy since 2019). But the glow-down will mean something different for everyone. Take a hard look at the beauty routines that feel obligatory, but don't bring joy. I hope you resist the urge to apologize for "looking like trash" without them. You don't owe anyone a beauty standard.

Don't get me wrong — there are still times I accessorize my body for fun, like matching my eyeshadow to my dress, and times I accessorize simply to leverage a social advantage. But separating those things in my mind has been helpful. And most of the time, I'm comfortable being ugly. Although it means in many situations I might lose out, it's a conscious decision I make because the benefit of mental freedom is greater. I get to just be who I am. And that's what this is all about.

By the way, you know the funny thing about my hairy legs? Even though I initially did it to embrace ugliness, I no longer see it as ugly. It makes my skin feel alive. I like the way the breeze stirs the hair on my skin (yes, it's that long). I like the texture brushing against my fingertips. I … like it. Now, I'm just waiting for the rest of the world to catch up.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Manipulates the Love Language Concept

A person who recognizes a partner’s preferred love language may be able to enhance the relationship or manipulate it. A narcissistic person may manipulate their partner's love language to evade accountability and inflict guilt. Empathy and accountability are the nuts and bolts of a relationship. Acts of service, words...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Growth of Narcissism

We live in a society in which we feel better when we give to others. Leaders who misbehave and diminish others become much more etched into our minds than those who are humble and compassionate. You don’t have to search very far to discover examples of narcissism. Whether it’s yet...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

In what language is a bilingual or multilingual person most likely to dream?

There have been very few studies on bilingualism and multilingualism and how they affect dreams. These are small studies, but they certainly find that people who speak any second language, even without good proficiency, at least occasionally dream in the second language. One study asked the subjects what they thought made the difference, and they said that it was determined by the people and or the setting that was being dreamed about. If you thought of your family back in your country of origin, it'd likely be in that language regardless of whether it was now your dominant language. And if you were dreaming about people you've known as a young adult, living in another setting where you spoke a different language, you'd be dreaming in that language. It was combination of where the dream was set, what language was associated with that, and what people were in the dream—that's what they said determined it.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Using Monster Myths to Understand Narcissism

All humans have some narcissistic tendencies. "Toxic" is just a synonym for narcissistic. Monster myths exist in all cultures to teach the understanding of narcissism. We can learn principles in folklore that teach mature character virtue to counter narcissism. In a psychiatry lecture some 30 years ago, Dr. Horacio Fabrega,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fitness
psychologytoday.com

Consciousness, Free Will, and the Mind

General anesthesia does not shut down the brain globally and does not always produce a complete absence of consciousness. Our current understanding of matter alone is unlikely to explain the nature of mind. All animals have the neuroanatomical, neurochemical, and neurophysiological substrates of conscious states. The modern scientific worldview is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

How "Fire Island" puts the Pride in "Pride & Prejudice"

At the beginning of "Fire Island," Hulu's film about a group of queer friends determined to have the best summer week of their lives on New York's Fire Island Pines, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) quotes from Jane Austen, the writer he calls "the queen." Noah is a big reader, including reading Austen, Yann Martel and Alice Munro, among others. Booster wrote the film after doing just that: reading "Pride and Prejudice" and wanting to create an LGBTQI spin on the tale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

The Lost Art of Talking to Someone You Just Met

Initiating conversations with strangers can be intimidating. Music is a good topic to discuss when first meeting someone new. Empathic statements focus on the other person and away from you and serve as great conversation fillers. Understanding the other person’s nonverbal gestures can provide immediate feedback on how rapport develops....
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Be Kind to Your Mind: Choose Positive Emotions

Engage in activities that make you feel good every day. This can be different for each of us and for every day, but generally speaking, our brains feel good with novelty, gratitude, humor, love, kindness, and connection. Novelty Triggers. We can trigger novelty with something simple, like driving a new...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Fstoppers

Important Advice for Portrait Photographers

Portrait photography is a popular but challenging genre that requires you to be at the top of your game in handling a camera, creating lighting setups, post-processing, posing, interacting with a subject, and more. If you are new to the genre and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that offers some helpful advice sure to improve your images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Salon

How "Fire Island" passes the Bechdel test – by creating a new one

On Monday, in a now-deleted Tweet, writer Hanna Rosin criticized Hulu's popular new film "Fire Island" for its so-called failure of the Bechdel test. Rosin wrote that the movie "gets an F- on the Bechdel test in a whole new way. Do we just ignore the drab lesbian stereotypes bc cute gay Asian boys? Is this revenge for all those years of the gay boy best friend?"
MOVIES
yankodesign.com

This cubic Japanese memo pad is the perfect platform to unleash your creativity on

All of us experience distractions at one time or another, sometimes even more than we can actually handle. Some of those distractions come from external sources, like a co-worker dropping by to have a word. Other times, we are betrayed by our own brains that try to push ideas to the forefront when we don’t need them yet. In both cases, the simplest and most effective way to get back into the zone is to write down whatever comes to mind or to our attention the moment it arrives. That would, of course, presuppose that you have something to write those thoughts on, something you’ll be sure to be able to retrieve later on when you do need those ideas. That’s where this beautifully minimalist Japanese paper Memo Block comes in, providing a temporary shelter for those itinerant thoughts of yours.
TECHNOLOGY
Salon

My ex introduced me to arepas. They’re now my favorite comfort food

The word "arepa" did not exist to me until three years ago. My knowledge of Latin American cuisine was limited to the Mexican food of my California hometown. We're known for the La Victoria Taquerias and their special orange sauce, but to me, the best Mexican place is a cash-only stand with picnic table seating serving classics like massive burritos, tacos, and quesadillas stuffed so full that they might as well be burritos. Growing up, I'd be hard-pressed to list foods from anywhere further south of the border.
RECIPES
psychologytoday.com

Using Psychology to Increase Creativity

Psychology provides helpful tools to increase our creativity and productivity. Strengthening your memory and verbal fluency improves your ability to think creatively. You can prime your creative pump by taking daily walks, working in high ceiling environments, and embracing limitations. Psychologists define creativity as the ability to generate novel, useful,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Should You Date Your Mirror Image or Do Opposites Attract?

Similarity breeds attraction. There is little, if any, evidence for opposites attracting. Relationships are more likely when couples share similar height, weight, alcohol use, values, attractiveness, ethnicity, politics, and religion. Newlyweds tend to be very similar in age, religion, and politics. But newlyweds are only moderately similar in intelligence and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

How chef Andy Baraghani makes his delicious recipes with a few tools and no dishwasher

You probably first became a fan of Andy Baraghani his inventive, intriguing work at Bon Appétit, where he made us crave tahini smothered cabbage and salads of kale and coconut. Now the chef, a food writer and recipe just released his debut cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress." Baraghani joined us on "Salon Talks" to talk about salad, baking and why your phone shouldn't be your kitchen timer. Watch our episode here or read a Q&A of our conversation below.
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy